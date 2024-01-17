Murphy signs new NJ law that could cost drivers $500 fine

🚨 New Jersey's Move Over law now covers more vehicles

🚨 A violation is subject to a fine of up to $500

🚨 The rule only applies during certain circumstances

Effective immediately, while behind the wheel you need to make accommodations for disabled vehicles that have their hazard lights on, or you may have to pay a steep fine.

Included in a last-minute flurry of bills signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday is a new rule that expands New Jersey's Move Over law to include more than just emergency vehicles and garbage trucks.

Under the new law, a driver who's approaching a disabled vehicle with flashing hazard lights or road flares/reflective triangles is now required to move over a lane to give the vehicle space. If moving over isn't possible, the driver must slow down below the posted speed limit and be prepared to stop.

Killed while pulled over

"The side of a highway is an extremely dangerous place with vehicles passing by at high rates of speed," said Lauren Paterno, senior government affairs advisor for AAA Northeast.

From 2017 through 2021, 41 people in New Jersey were struck and killed while outside of a disabled vehicle, according to AAA's analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Nationwide, the fatality count was close to 1,900.

With the signing of the bill, New Jersey joins 20 other states, including New York and Connecticut, that have extended "move over" protections to civilian motorists with a disabled vehicle.

For 15 years, New Jersey drivers have been required to either move over a lane or slow down for emergency vehicles, tow trucks, highway maintenance trucks, and other vehicles when they have their lights flashing.

Violation of the new rule comes with the same potential fine as the original law: anywhere from $100 to $500. A driver can be assessed points on their license if they violate the law more than twice in 12 months.

A driver can only be faulted if the broken-down motorist is actively trying to signal other drivers via hazards or tools such as flares.

