Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

A 160-acre wildfire broke out in West Deptford, Gloucester County. (New Jersey Forest Fire Service via Facebook) A 160-acre wildfire broke out in West Deptford, Gloucester County. (New Jersey Forest Fire Service via Facebook) loading...

A wildfire in Gloucester County continues to smolder and fire crews are monitoring the site.

The 160-acre fire broke out Saturday in West Deptford. Smoke could be seen for miles and from both sides of the Delaware River. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire.

Initially, about 100 structures were threatened and voluntary evacuations were in place.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is warning of extreme fire danger this week as temperatures rise and little rain is in the forecast.

Crews have been conducting prescribed burns to eliminate brush and other sources of fuel on the forest floor that exacerbate forest fire risks.

Chick-fil-A shooting in Union, NJ happened April 11, 2026 ( ABC7 EyewitnessNews via Youtube) Chick-fil-A shooting in Union, NJ happened April 11, 2026 ( ABC7 EyewitnessNews via Youtube) loading...

Mass shooting: At least seven people shot at a busy Union fast food restaurant

Fatality reported: One victim pronounced dead at the scene, a lawmaker said

Manhunt ongoing: No suspects named or arrests made

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Masked gunmen entered a popular fast food restaurant along Route 22 in Union County on Saturday night, opening fire and shooting several victims, according to law enforcement.

Just before 9 p.m., the awful scene unfolded at the Chick-fil-A in Union Township. The location operates Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At least seven people were struck by bullets and one person died, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, which released a statement around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The six other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Former Assemblyman Jamel C. Holley, had shared similar information bout the active investigation earlier Sunday on Facebook.

Bystander video from outside the restaurant showing a very heavy police and first responder presence, as shared to social media by "The Other Elizabeth Crime Watch Page."

ABC7 Eyewitness News reported from the scene late Saturday night, saying that multiple people were shot, including Chick-fil-A workers, according to witnesses and a parent of one of the workers.

Crash scene on the PA Turnpike Northeast Extension Sun., April 30, 2025, Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa (top), John Sweeney Jr. Crash scene on the PA Turnpike Northeast Extension Sun., April 30, 2025, Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa (top), John Sweeney Jr. (WFMZ TV via YouTube/Lehigh County District Attorney's Office/Colin Sweeney via Facebook) loading...

☑️ NJ woman charged a year after deadly wrong-way crash on PA Turnpike in 2025

☑️ A Bucks County motorcyclist died in the crash

☑️ Driver from Perth Amboy admitted drinking tequila and falling asleep

PERTH AMBOY — A year after admitting she drove the wrong way on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and plowed into a group of bikers, a New Jersey woman is facing homicide charges.

On March 31, 2025, six motorcyclists were headed north on Route 476 near the Lehigh Tunnel when two of them were struck by a Honda HRV around 9:10 a.m.

John Sweeney, 50, of Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. His son was among those riding in the group, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The Honda driver, Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa, 24, formerly of Perth Amboy, has now been charged with homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and other related charges. The charges were announced Friday by Lehigh Valley District Attorney Gavin Holihan.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rosario-Mesa, whose last known address is in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"I hope they find her soon, it still feels like yesterday we were still on the phone talk I miss you dad," a Facebook post on Friday by Sweeney's son says.

Dashcam video captured a car speeding south in the north lanes moments before the crash. Other video captured drivers pulling to the side of the two-lane interstate to avoid getting hit, according to police.

Police say Rosario-Mesa remained at the crash scene and was found by troopers crying next to a Honda in the left lane.

"It's all my fault. I was tired and falling asleep. I thought I bumped into something and then woke up," Rosario-Mesa told a trooper when asked what happened, officials said.

Coco the robot is delivering pizza, food, and groceries to people in Jersey City as part of a pilot program (Coco Robotics) Coco the robot is delivering pizza, food, and groceries to people in Jersey City as part of a pilot program (Coco Robotics) loading...

A 100-pound delivery robot named Coco is now bringing food to doorsteps in Jersey City’s Heights neighborhood.

The zero-emissions robot partners with local restaurants and delivers via Uber Eats at lower cost.

Officials say the pilot could reduce traffic, cut emissions, and expand across North and South Jersey.

JERSEY CITY — It weighs 100 pounds, has zero emissions, is better for the environment, is punctual, and travels about 5mph mostly on sidewalks to deliver food right to your front door.

Coco, the robot, has debuted in New Jersey, specifically in the Heights neighborhood of Jersey City, as part of a pilot program.

Based out of California, Coco is an autonomous delivery vehicle designed to move groceries around a city, said Coco Robotics CEO and Founder Zach Rash.

Coco is much lighter than a car, and Jersey City is the perfect place to test the robot out in New Jersey because there are tons of deliveries happening across all the different local businesses.

“These deliveries are only going a few miles across the city, so it doesn’t make sense to be doing these with cars. We built a much better way to do it,” Rash said.

The robot has scanners all over it to help it navigate through different types of environments.

It can detect people and pets, and when it’s on an empty sidewalk, it can travel up to 5mph. The artificial intelligence features on Coco can help it stay centered and avoid any objects in its path, Rash said.

Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark, NJ. (Google Maps) Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark, NJ. (Google Maps) loading...

A man was killed when he tried to break up a dog fight in Newark.

Police say the man saw three pit bulls fighting at the Georgia King Village housing complex. When he tried to intervene, the dogs turned on him an attacked him.

The man was able to break away from the dogs and flee. He was found unconscious by police near the scene and died about 40 minutes later.

Police have not identified the victim or the owner of the dogs. Its also not clear what happened to the dogs after the incident.

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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