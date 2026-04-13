We are a nation at war.

We are a nation at war specifically because there are hateful, evil men across the globe wishing harm to our nation and its citizens.

President Donald Trump and I have had some disagreements over the past decade.

I challenged him on the ill-advised and wrong-headed policies, including "Warp Speed" and not firing Fauci.

Despite the disagreements, I had the opportunity to have the president appear on the morning show during his first term and again when he was running to secure a second term in 2024.

He invited Jodi and I back stage during his trip to Wildwood in May 2024 and we had a rather intense face-to-face conversation during my run for Governor in Bedminster.

Putting aside the politics and my disagreement with his choice of endorsements from New Jersey to South Carolina to Kentucky, I support the commander-in-chief on his recent policy decisions, including Venezuela and Iran.

On the radio show and on the various shows that I've hosted on Newsmax in the past few weeks, I have made it clear that we need to end the conflict quickly, install a friendly leader, like the Shah's son, Rezi Pahlavi, to help transition to a popular government.

We need a strong ally to represent the estimated 85% of the Iranian people who have been oppressed by the terror-sponsoring, anti-American jihadist regime that has ruled for the past five decades.

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Iran strategy: force, regime change and oil control

Let's face it, if Jimmy Carter weren't such a weak and cowardly man, he would have supported the Shah militarily and ended the scourge of the Islamic coup.

Of course, we can't rewrite history, but we can correct the mistakes of the past. And that's what the president is doing. The recent closing of the Strait of Hormuz is a smart move, preventing the Iranian regime from stealing a 'toll' from ships passing through.

I addressed this on TV prior to the move, saying that at this point, the President needed to act. The blockade also forces many nations to reroute and buy their oil from us.

Next step is to make sure we funnel enough small arms into the country to arm the people to rise up against the Revolutionary Guard. They need to have the power and ability to kill their oppressors; there is no peaceful solution to ending the reign of those animals.

Additionally, we need to get control of the oil resources and ensure that any rebuilding uses local oil revenue to pay American contractors and skilled trades workers as we rebuild the $500 Billion in estimated damage so far to infrastructure, military bases and manufacturing.

If we don't rebuild Iran, the Chinese communists surely will.

Let's not forget why many of us think the real reason of the timing of the Artemis mission is to make sure we stay ahead of our communist enemies in China, who are planning lunar missions as well.

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Trump vs the Vatican: a growing political and moral clash

The president is making good on his word in the Middle East, and he's doing the same on Immigration.

Unfortunately, both critical pro-America policy decisions are vehemently opposed by the leadership in the Vatican. Pope Leo, ignoring the human atrocities committed by evil, calls for peace.

He never puts a condition on that peace of course, as thousands of Christians are killed regularly for their faith. He doesn't even put a condition on the righteousness of stopping mad Islamists in Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon that could hit our European allies and kill millions of innocents.

No, the pope just lectures us and travels the world in all his smug arrogance, pretending that he can be above the battle that the real world must suffer through.

I guess the pope thinks that evil men can be talked into laying down arms.

Well, pontiff, it doesn't work that way. Sometimes the devil's minions have to be destroyed in order to protect the innocent.

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Faith, force and the fight for America’s future

Prayers work, of course, but usually when good men pray for strength and guidance in order to act. President Trump is not exactly an example of a flawless and moral man, but God has worked through imperfect and flawed leaders throughout history.

The president's actions are literally saving lives, putting our enemies on notice and creating the basis for true liberty and prosperity across America. Remember, we're still digging out from under the colossal disaster of the Biden years.

This is not just true when it comes to the policy in Iran, but also on his handling of illegal immigration.

The President has closed the southern border to illegal migrants and cartel killers and is in the process of removing hundreds of thousands of criminal aliens who simply don't belong here.

If you doubted how bad the situation was, I was at the border and saw the crisis firsthand, the legacy media was downplaying the crisis for years.

He's finally taking a shot at ending the wild misinterpretation of the 14th Amendment, which Democrats and some weak Republicans think should include illegal criminals and invaders.

Hopefully, the Supreme Court will listen to the smart take from Justice Alito, who dares to call out the old adage from a dissenting opinion in a 1949 SCOTUS ruling, saying that the Constitution isn't a "suicide pact."

Unfortunately, too many in the Catholic Church have been standing in the way, seemingly every step of the way.

From Catholic Charities supplying busing to help trafficked kids stay hidden around the United States to the various bishops lashing out against law enforcement in order to provide sanctuary for criminal aliens, many of whom have raped and murdered women and children.

It seems that since the departure of Pope Benedict, the Church has been overrun by Left-wing, woke ideologues who are migrating away from the teachings of Jesus by pushing their own political agenda.

As the Vatican is surrounded by walls and armed men, it's the height of hypocrisy for the Pope and his minions, like Cardinal Joe Tobin in Newark, to lecture Americans.

Cardinal Tobin, for his part, is launching his own jihad against law enforcement, calling ICE a "lawless" organization.

He's also the guy pushing vaccine mandates, denying religious exemptions and turning a blind eye as his home city mayor aggressively opposes the federal government's lawful actions to arrest, detain and deport those accused of rape, murder and abusing children.

Below is a look at the president's reaction to the verbal attacks from the pope on Sunday night.

While the Left and the complicit Church leaders and some woke Catholics and Christians are upset and railing on the President for a post depicting Trump as a Jesus figure, the real fraud is sitting in the Vatican and at the Newark Archdiocese.

Anyone upset by a social media post, while ignoring the real crimes committed against innocents and apologizing for the so-called leaders who provide the criminals cover, should probably take a breath and put down the phone for a few minutes.

As far as Tobin, as I said on X earlier today, stay in your lane, dude.

As far as the president and his other detractors, now is the time for the president to ignore the noise, post less and focus on the job at hand.

The incredible progress made in Iran and on the border reminds us why we needed President Trump back in the Oval Office.

How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025 How every municipality voted in the 2025 gubernatorial election between Republican Jack Ciattarelli and Democrat Mikie Sherrill. Municipalities are listed in alphabetical order by county. Results are from the state Division of Elections as of December 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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