How do you make a bagel shop stand out in a state that's filled to the brim with them? Offer coffee to pair with it.

That's what Bagel Or Nothing does in Westampton, New Jersey, and it's one of the reasons I'll make sure that I go back.

Bagel Or Nothing is located at 71 Springside Road in Westampton, New Jersey.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They have an incredibly expansive menu, from different types of bagels and spreads to a coffee menu that seemingly never ends.

I opted for the Biscoffee latte, and it was one of my favorite coffees I've ever had. Their pork roll, egg, and cheese on an everything bagel was to die for. Arguably the best part? The sandwich wasn't messy. Typically, either the egg or the cheese on a bagel sandwich leaks everywhere and drives you nuts, not here, though.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They offer either dine-in or takeout, with about five tables inside for you to dine in. I went there at 9 a.m., and the crowds hadn't quite arrived, but by the time I was leaving, this place was packed with people.

For how their coffee compliments their bagels, here's what their website says:

"No burnt pots here. Our coffee is bold, smooth, and brewed to order. The perfect companion to your bagel, every single time."

It really is the perfect companion to your bagel. More bagel shops need to have an option for coffee. It's a great way to set yourself apart, and Bagel Or Nothing certainly does that.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

