🔴 Family events have been canceled due to teen violence

🔴 Bill would have created a new offense of inciting a public brawl

🔴 Murphy explains his conditional veto

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy has vetoed a bill that would have increased penalties for teens who start problems at community events and other public spaces.

On Thursday, the Democratic governor said he was returning the bill (A4652) to the General Assembly with suggested revisions. The action is known as a conditional veto.

The bill would have created a new crime of inciting a public brawl, a fourth-degree offense. It was introduced last year in response to violence at community events caused by large groups of juveniles.

In a letter to legislators, Murphy said he "applauded" the spirit of the bill but said it could have unintended consequences.

Gov. Phil Murphy (Gov. Phil Murphy's office)

How law against masks could violate First Amendment

On section of the bill included additional penalties for people who conceal their identity while engaging in disorderly conduct to avoid being caught.

However, Murphy said this could be abused to prosecute people wearing masks for legitimate reasons. It could have "the unintended effect of chilling free speech and peaceful protests."

The governor also asked that lawmakers add exceptions for masks solely worn for medical, religious, or 'expressive" purposes at public events.

Veto is no problem, lawmaker says

State Sen. Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, said the changes are "minimal and technical in nature."

Moriarity, who sponsored the bill in the state Senate, said exceptions for masks for First Amendment purposes will help to avoid lawsuits.

"I'm fine with that," Moriarty said. He expects the revised bill to pass in early June.

Canceled New Jersey community events

Rampaging teens have ruined several family and township events in New Jersey over the past year.

On Friday, May 2, several fights at the Spring Carnival in Mays Landing caused the family-friendly event to come to a quick end. Six people were charged, 6abc reported.

Gloucester Township Day has been postponed indefinitely, thanks to social media posts with disturbing comments.

Local officials believed the threats of violence were real; after all, around 500 teens converged on the event on June 1, 2024, and caused chaos.

Six teens were also arrested at the Pennsauken Summer Kick Off less than a week after Gloucester Township Day 2024 was ruined.

In April, a crowd of rowdy teens in Westampton left an event at the local rec center and swarmed a nearby neighborhood. Video showed people jumping on cars, denting them.

