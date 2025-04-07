🚨Attendees of an event at a recreation center swarmed a nearby neighborhood

🚨Video shows people jumping on parked cars

🚨A self-defense energy weapon, also known as a Taser, could be heard in the video

WESTAMPTON — Things got wild and crazy in a bad way in after an event at a recreation center Friday night.

Residents near the Westampton Recreation Center told Fox 29 Philadelphia that an event let out around 10 p.m., sending dozens of people screaming and running through the nearby Spring Hollow neighborhood.

Video from one resident's security camera shows a loud group carrying flashlights. People can be seen standing on two cars parked in the street and walking between vehicles in driveways. The group momentarily scatters across yards.

'Disrespectful' behavior'

Tatiana Iglesea told CBS Philadelphia she owns the vehicles and shared pictures of dents in the hood and roof. The crowd dispersed when an officer arrived but gathered again when they left, according to Iglesea.

A party that attracted students from four different high schools took place at the recreation center, Mikaela Barclay, 14, told CBS Philadelphia. She called their behavior "disrespectful."

"The Westampton Township Recreation Department, Police Department, the Township Committee, and the Administration are aware of the incident that occurred last night at our recreation center. The incident is still under investigation and we are taking steps to prevent this from happening in the future," police said on their Facebook page.

