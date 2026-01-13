🔴 New Jersey will now hold parents legally responsible for teens arrested in public brawls.

🔴 The law responds to violent pop-up parties, shore riots, and mall fights involving juveniles.

🔴 Parents could face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

After years of chaotic pop-up parties and violent teen brawls, New Jersey is holding parents responsible for their rowdy children.

On Monday, Gov. Murphy signed a new law (A4651/S3508) that creates legal penalties for parents of juveniles arrested for "improper behavior." That includes kids damaging property and inciting public brawls.

A parent or legal guardian can be charged with a disorderly persons offense if they demonstrate "willful or wanton disregard in the exercise of the supervision and control" of a minor. That offense carries a penalty of up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine, depending on what their child has done wrong.

Assemblyman Dan Hutchison, D-Camden, introduced the bill in July 2024 after a spree of chaos down the shore and riots at community days. At the time, he said it's a parent's responsibility to raise children who can behave in public.

"If you're not going to teach them those values, then there have to be consequences both for the young person and the parent who is derelict in their responsibilities," said Hutchison.

Police respond to the boardwalk in Seaside Heights as rowdy teens cause chaos over Memorial Day weekend in May 2023 (3pointshotjdiddi69 via TikTok) Police respond to the boardwalk in Seaside Heights as rowdy teens cause chaos over Memorial Day weekend in May 2023 (3pointshotjdiddi69 via TikTok) loading...

Law builds on Murphy’s crackdown on rowdy teen behavior

Last summer, Murphy signed another law to crack down on rowdy teen behavior. It created a fourth-degree crime of inciting a public brawl.

READ MORE: 7 arrested in Willowbrook Mall shooting and brawl in Wayne

Law enforcement is taking full advantage of the new offense; on Monday, the Wayne police announced they had charged six people with inciting a public brawl and other offenses after a shooting and a fight at Willowbrook Mall late last year. Three of those individuals were 17 years old.

If that brawl happened today, prosecutors could also have the option to charge the teenagers' parents with the disorderly persons offense of not raising their kids right.

