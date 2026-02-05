This week I’ve been wondering: what exactly is this stuff on the ground?

Not philosophically—very practically. Because it is still there. Everywhere. Watching us.

From fluffy New Jersey snow to something darker

A couple of weeks ago it started out innocent enough. Light, fluffy, friendly snow. The kind of snow we actually wish for at Christmas. Give or take seven inches of it. Pretty. Cooperative. The kind you don’t mind shoveling because it still feels like winter magic instead of manual labor punishment.

Then came the sleet. About two inches of it. Right on top.

I happened to be shoveling at the exact moment the storm switched from snow to sleet, and at the time it was no big deal. I got the car, the driveway, the sidewalks—easy enough. Everything scraped up clean. I thought I had won.

I had not.

Why this ice won’t melt or shovel like normal snow

The next day, the stuff I didn’t get up had transformed into something else entirely. Rock hard. Glued down. Impossible to move. This was no longer snow. This was not even ice in the way we understand ice. This was… a situation.

Photo by Tali Despins on Unsplash Photo by Tali Despins on Unsplash loading...

Naturally, I escalated. I broke out the flame throwing weed eater—the one I normally use on the walkway in the summertime. Fire felt reasonable at this point. It did melt the surface… a little. But it took an obscene amount of firepower and propane to make even a dent. Burning through that much propane just to annoy the ice felt like throwing money directly into winter’s mouth.

EJ chips away | Photo by EJ EJ chips away | Photo by EJ loading...

So I changed tactics. I grabbed what I call an edger in the summertime and went at it from underneath. Pry, chip, pop. I started throwing what I can only describe as icebergs to the side. Actual slabs. Dense, heavy chunks that had no business coming from what used to be fluffy snow.

And here’s the thing that really got me: almost two weeks after the storm, patios and decks still have this stuff on them. Social media is full of elderly and disabled neighbors who are still iced in, trapped by something that refuses to melt, crack, or loosen its grip. I’ve been around for more than a few decades, and I have never seen snow and ice this hard, this bonded, this stubborn. It doesn’t just sit there—it adheres.

EJ small victory over glacier | Photo by EJ EJ small victory over glacier | Photo by EJ loading...

Is this snow, ice, or some kind of mini glacier?

So what is it?

Scientifically speaking, it’s not an iceberg. Icebergs are solid chunks of glacier ice floating in water. But it’s not really a glacier either—those take years to form and slowly flow. What we’ve got is more like a speed-run version of glacier formation. Snow fell full of air pockets. Sleet followed, filling those pockets with water. Then the temperature dropped below 20 degrees and stayed there. The water froze, bonding everything into a dense, laminated slab.

Around here, the technical term is probably “refrozen snowpack” or “ice crust.” But let’s be honest: Jersey Death Crust is more accurate.

So is it closer to a glacier or an iceberg? Closer to a glacier—just without the patience or the scenery. And judging by the way the Jersey Freeze is continuing into this weekend, it looks like it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Which means the Death Crust remains. Watching. Waiting. Unimpressed by shovels.

