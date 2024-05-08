Beloved homegrown NJ discount chain opens a new location

A discount brand born in the Garden State is expanding its reach with a new store opening in New Jersey's largest city.

Burlington prepares to launch in Downtown Newark next week.

According to an article on Jersey Digs Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory and named after the city in South Jersey, will open its doors at 729 Broad Street in Newark on Friday, May 10.

SEE MORE: Unique new initiative brings farmers markets and unity to NJ

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This follows the recent opening of a store in Clifton and an outpost along River Road in Edgewater about two years ago.

The renovated space, located along one of Downtown's main thoroughfares, was previously occupied by a Dollar Bazaar.

The location of this new store has had stores go in and out throughout the years. But hopefully, this one is going to be a keeper.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

For those who are not familiar with Burlington, it was founded in 1972 and currently has 830 in 45 states. They are a great place for off-price merchandise including ladies' and men’s clothing and shoes and accessories, home decor, and pet items.

You can probably figure out now why they are no longer called a “coat factory.”

To mark the opening in Newark, Burlington plans to donate $5,000 each to two nearby elementary schools in Newark and Clifton.

The new store is conveniently located next to the steps of the Military Park light rail station, amidst an emerging retail corridor on Broad Street, featuring popular spots like Sakura Japan, Blaze Pizza, Starbucks, Zaro’s, a Nike Factory Store and Whole Foods.

This is great news for those of us who love a discount. And you know what I say: there can never be enough discount stores in New Jersey.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈