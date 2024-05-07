Unique new initiative brings farmers markets and unity to NJ

There is no industry busier and growing more rapidly than local markets. Farm-to-table and community unification are a big focus in many cities, and Asbury Park is a shining example of both.

Asbury Fresh shines as a great example of each of those concepts. Founded by Bret Morgan in 2011, Asbury Fresh started at a dinner table conversation with some friends and is now a thriving community-focused program that benefits not just Asbury Park, but Monmouth County as a whole.

According to an article in monmouthcommunity.com, Brett Morgan was sitting around with friends over drinks in 2011 talking about the need for fresh produce and a farmers market.

Bringing Freshness to Communities: The Rise of Asbury Fresh.

The next thing you know, Bret reached out to city officials the following week, and Asbury Fresh was born.

Starting small, Asbury Fresh steadily gained momentum, attracting both tourists and locals to its market stalls brimming with fresh produce and artisanal goods.

By 2016, it had become a community cornerstone, which convinced Bret to establish it as its own entity and expand to new locations.

According to the article, Bret states that Asbury Fresh's mission is to "enliven and enrich local communities through pop-up shopping experiences." This guides everything they do, from choosing locations to curating vendors, fostering community and supporting local entrepreneurship.

When selecting new locations, Asbury Fresh focuses on high-traffic areas where they can make a positive impact and collaborate with local businesses.

This strategic approach has led to successful partnerships with venues like Bell Works in Holmdel and events such as the Holland Ridge Farms Tulip Festival.

Beyond business, Asbury Fresh is committed to building vibrant, sustainable communities and addressing food insecurity. Their markets are also incubators for local entrepreneurs, helping them grow and thrive.

Looking ahead, Asbury Fresh has received approval to set up shop in Press Plaza every Sunday, signaling a bright future of continued growth.

With markets popping up everywhere from the tulip fields of Holland Ridge to the boardwalks of Red Bank, Asbury Fresh is is setting a standard for freshness and community across the Jersey Shore.

In a world that values local connections more than ever, Asbury Fresh stands as a testament to the power of community, entrepreneurship, and fresh produce.

