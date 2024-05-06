One of the best diners in NJ has this special perk

Living in New Jersey, we’ve had to say farewell to so many things that we love. And although we still appreciate living here for all that the state has to offer, who doesn’t miss some of the now defunct places that we used to go to?

But there’s one thing that’s dying in New Jersey that is an absolute travesty. And that is the 24-hour diner.

After all, we are the diner state. We have the most diners of any state in the country. And whether it is the changing culinary landscape, bars closing earlier, or the economy making it difficult to stay open 24 hours, the all-night diner was a true jewel.

SEE MORE: NJ county finally gets the best discount clothing chain

Canva Canva loading...

Yes, there still are a couple of holdouts across the state that have managed to keep their 24/7 schedules, but they are but a few of a dying breed.

And there’s nothing like that feeling of being in a diner in the wee hours of the morning, sometimes even leaving as the sun is coming up.

Everyone remembers sitting in a diner, trying to stay up for whatever reason. Maybe trying to sober up. Maybe eating grilled cheese and fries after a night of drinking. Maybe smoking cigarettes and crying about a boyfriend who dumped you.

Possibly the best meal after a movie date was a diner meal. Some of the best times in my teen and young adult life were spent at 3 o’clock in the morning at the Blue Swan Diner on Route 35 in Ocean Township.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Either talking about my latest crush, complaining about my parents being too strict, or just pondering the future with my friends and wondering what it would be like to finally be grown up.

A recent nj.com article decided to take a deep dive into the remaining 16 24-hour diners in New Jersey and rank them. And their number one choice is one that I might've named too, The Clinton Station Diner in Clinton. But I have my own favorite from that list, and it's the Chit Chat Diner.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Both breakfast and brunch are unbeatable and in fact all of the food—breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert is lovingly prepared and above typical “diner” standards.

Plus, its service is great and reflects the warm and friendly atmosphere of its surrounding area. I love that this diner made the list, it's one of the best.

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈