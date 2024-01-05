NJ man beaten to death, housemate arrested in Monmouth County

🔻 NJ man killed early on New Year’s Day

MARLBORO — A 64-year-old man was beaten to death by a younger man who also lived at the same home, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Marlboro police responded just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, to a resident on Texas Road in the Morganville area. George L. Mott III was found with severe trauma to his head, face and neck.

Mott was pronounced dead shortly after, while 38-year-old Carl A. Richards was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

Investigators said the duo had argued before Richards physically attacked Mott.

Richards was held at Monmouth County Jail pending a first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court on Friday.

