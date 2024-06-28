Officials: Woman found fatally shot in stomach in Manchester, NJ

✅ A 25-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound in Manchester

✅ The shooting scene is near Ridgeway Liquors and the Joint Base

✅ Police said there is no threat to the public

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — One person was found fatally shot near the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst late Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said police were called to the intersection of Ridgeway Road (Route 571) and Hope Chapel Road (Route 547) in Manchester around 4:55 p.m., and found a 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the stomach.

She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township where she later died, according to Billhimer.

Shooting near woods and fields

Investigators did not disclose the exact location of the shooting, information about who fired at the woman or a motive. Manchester police Thursday said on their Facebook page that there was no danger to the public.

The intersection is surrounded by an open field and forest except for Ridgeway Liquors at one corner. A photo of the store after the shooting shows first responders parked in their parking lot.

