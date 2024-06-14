2024 schedule for Fourth of July fireworks in NJ

Get ready for the Fourth of July! 🎇

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities.

The Fourth is on a Thursday this year.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

If we missed a display, please email: Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

July 4 fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 28

Location: North Beach

Website: atlanticcitynj.com

Margate City, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Beach - Huntington Avenue

Website: margatehasmore.com

July 4th fireworks in Bergen County, NJ

Allendale, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Crestwood Lake

Website: holidayobservers.org

East Rutherford, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4

Location: State Fair Meadowlands - 1 MetLife Stadium Dr.

Website: njfair.com

Maywood, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)

Location: Memorial Park

Website: maywoodnj.com

Paramus, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, June 30

Location: Cliff Gennarelli Sport Complex

Website: paramus4thofjuly.com

Ridgewood, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Location: Veterans Field

Website: ridgewoodjuly4th.com

July 4th fireworks in Burlington County, NJ

Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Location: Joseph Lawrence Park

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/933258098015841/?ref=newsfeed

Evesham, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Savich Field

Website: evesham-nj.org

Florence, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 6

Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex

Website: florence-nj.gov

Medford, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 6)

Location: Freedom Park

Website: medfordnjcelebrates.org

Mount Holly, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Location: Iron Works Park

Website: mainstreetmountholly.org

Mount Laurel, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Location: Laurel Acres Park

Website:mountlaurel.com

July 4th fireworks in Camden County, NJ

Camden, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Location: Wiggins Park

Website: camdencounty.com

Collingswood, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Viewable from the Collingswood High School Field and Knight Park (no parking at Knight Park)

Website: collingswood.com

Cherry Hill, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Location: Cherry Hill High School West

Website: chnj.gov

July 4th fireworks in Cape May County, NJ

Cape May, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.

Website: capemay.com

Ocean City, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: 9th Street Beach

Website: ocnj.us

Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: 50th Street Beach

Website: visitsicnj.com

Stone Harbor, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Stone Harbor Recreation Fields

Website: stoneharbornj.org

Wildwood, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)

Website: wildwoodsnj.com

Date: Friday, July 5

Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)

Website: wildwoodsnj.com

July 4th fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ

Millville, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain Date: Friday, July 5)

Location: Union Lake

Website: millvillenj.gov

July 4th fireworks in Essex County, NJ

Cedar Grove, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 2)

Location: Panther Park Field

Website: cedargrovenj.org

Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Millburn High School

Website: mshjuly4th.com

Livingston, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Memorial Oval & Park

Website: livingstonnj.org

Verona, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 28

Location: Verona Community Center

Website: veronanj.org

July 4th fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ

Westville, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 22

Location: River Drive

Website: facebook.com

July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ:

If we missed a display in Hudson County, please email Sophia.DOvidio@townsquaremedia.com.

July 4th fireworks in Mercer County, NJ

East Windsor, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 6

Location: Etra Lake Park

Website:east-windsor.nj.us

Hamilton, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 2)

Location: Veterans Park

Website: hamiltonnj.com

Lawrence, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 28

Location: Rider University

Website: lawrencetwp.com

Trenton, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Location: Trenton Thunder Ballpark

Website: mlbdraftleague.com

July 4th fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ

East Brunswick, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Location: Community Arts Center

Website: eastbrunswick.org

Helmetta/Spotswood, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2)

Location: Immaculate Conception Field

Website: helmettaboro.com

Milltown, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location:

Website: milltown4thofjuly

Parlin/Sayreville, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 29

Location: Kennedy Park

Website: sayrevillenj.myrec.com

Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5) Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront

Website: celebratestarsandstripes.com

Woodbridge, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park

Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us

July 4th fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ

Asbury Park, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk & Beach

Website: cityofasburypark.com

Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Saturday, July 6)

Location: The Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

Website: ahnj.com

Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 5

Location: Beachfront

Website: bradleybeachnj.gov

Hazlet, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Location: Veterans Park

Website: hazlettwp.org

Long Branch, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Oceanfest

Website: longbranchchamber.org/oceanfest-2024

Manasquan, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 2

Location: Main Beach

Website: manasquan-nj.gov

Matawan, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 29 (Rain date: Sunday, June 30)

Location: To be announced

Website: matawanborough.com

Ocean, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Location: Joe Palaia Park

Website: oceantwp.org

July 4th fireworks in Morris County, NJ

Dover, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Location: Hamilton Field Complex

Website: dover.nj.us

Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 28 (Rain date: Saturday, June 29)

Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club

Website: lhyc.com

Mendham, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 30

Location: To be announced

Website: mendhamtownship.org

Montville, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 28 (Rain date: Saturday, June 30)

Location: Montville Township High School

Website: montville4th.com

Randolph, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 13

Location: 214 Center Grove Rd Randolph, NJ 07869

Website: randolphnj.org

July 4th fireworks in Ocean County, NJ

Barnegat, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Friday, July 12)

Location: Barnegat High School

Website: barnegat.net

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Website: milb.com

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Date: Friday, July 5

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Website: milb.com

Date: Friday, July 12

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Website: milb.com

Date: Saturday, July 13

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Website: milb.com

Lavallette, NJ fireworks

Date: Sunday, July 7 (Rain date: Sunday, July 14)

Location: Lavallette Gazebo

Website: lavalette.org

Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Boardwalk

Website: exit82.com

July 4th fireworks in Passaic County, NJ

Clifton, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)

Location: Clifton Stadium

Website: cliftonnj.org

July 4th fireworks in Salem County, NJ

If we missed a display in Salem County, please email Sophia.DOvidio@townsquaremedia.com

July 4th fireworks in Somerset County, NJ

Bridgewater, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: North Branch Park

Website: somersetcountyparks.org

Franklin, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex

Website: franklintwpnj.org

Montgomery, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 27

Location: Montgomery High School

Website: montgomerynj.gov

July 4th fireworks in Sussex County, NJ

Augusta, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 29

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: sussexcountyminers.com

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: sussexcountyminers.com

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: sussexcountyminers.com

Date: Saturday, July 13

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: sussexcountyminers.com

July 4th fireworks in Union County, NJ

Roselle Park, NJ fireworks

Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Location: Herm Shaw Field

Website: rosellepark.net

Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 29 (Rain date: Sunday, June 30)

Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse

Website: scotchplainsnj.gov

Summit, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Soldiers Memorial Field

Website: summitcommunityprograms.com

Union, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)

Location: Biertuempfel Park

Website: uniontownship.com

July 4th fireworks in Warren County, NJ

Blairstown, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 3

Location: North Warren Regional High School

Website: blairstownrotary.org

Washington, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 4

Location: Warren Hills Middle School (athletic field)

Website: facebook.com