2024 schedule for Fourth of July fireworks in NJ
Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities.
The Fourth is on a Thursday this year.
NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.
July 4 fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Location: North Beach
- Website: atlanticcitynj.com
Margate City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Beach - Huntington Avenue
- Website: margatehasmore.com
July 4th fireworks in Bergen County, NJ
Allendale, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Crestwood Lake
- Website: holidayobservers.org
East Rutherford, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4
- Location: State Fair Meadowlands - 1 MetLife Stadium Dr.
- Website: njfair.com
Maywood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)
- Location: Memorial Park
- Website: maywoodnj.com
Paramus, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, June 30
- Location: Cliff Gennarelli Sport Complex
- Website: paramus4thofjuly.com
Ridgewood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Veterans Field
- Website: ridgewoodjuly4th.com
July 4th fireworks in Burlington County, NJ
Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3
- Location: Joseph Lawrence Park
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/933258098015841/?ref=newsfeed
Evesham, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Savich Field
- Website: evesham-nj.org
Florence, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex
- Website: florence-nj.gov
Medford, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Saturday, July 6)
- Location: Freedom Park
- Website: medfordnjcelebrates.org
Mount Holly, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3
- Location: Iron Works Park
- Website: mainstreetmountholly.org
Mount Laurel, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3
- Location: Laurel Acres Park
- Website:mountlaurel.com
July 4th fireworks in Camden County, NJ
- Camden, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3
- Location: Wiggins Park
- Website: camdencounty.com
Collingswood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Viewable from the Collingswood High School Field and Knight Park (no parking at Knight Park)
- Website: collingswood.com
Cherry Hill, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3
- Location: Cherry Hill High School West
- Website: chnj.gov
July 4th fireworks in Cape May County, NJ
Cape May, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.
- Website: capemay.com
Ocean City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: 9th Street Beach
- Website: ocnj.us
Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: 50th Street Beach
- Website: visitsicnj.com
Stone Harbor, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Stone Harbor Recreation Fields
- Website: stoneharbornj.org
Wildwood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
- Website: wildwoodsnj.com
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
- Website: wildwoodsnj.com
July 4th fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ
Millville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain Date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Union Lake
- Website: millvillenj.gov
July 4th fireworks in Essex County, NJ
Cedar Grove, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 2)
- Location: Panther Park Field
- Website: cedargrovenj.org
Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Millburn High School
- Website: mshjuly4th.com
Livingston, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Memorial Oval & Park
- Website: livingstonnj.org
Verona, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Location: Verona Community Center
- Website: veronanj.org
July 4th fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ
Westville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 22
- Location: River Drive
- Website: facebook.com
July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ:
July 4th fireworks in Mercer County, NJ
East Windsor, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Location: Etra Lake Park
- Website:east-windsor.nj.us
Hamilton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 2)
- Location: Veterans Park
- Website: hamiltonnj.com
Lawrence, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Location: Rider University
- Website: lawrencetwp.com
Trenton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- Location: Trenton Thunder Ballpark
- Website: mlbdraftleague.com
July 4th fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ
East Brunswick, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Community Arts Center
- Website: eastbrunswick.org
Helmetta/Spotswood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2)
- Location: Immaculate Conception Field
- Website: helmettaboro.com
Milltown, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location:
- Website: milltown4thofjuly
Parlin/Sayreville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 29
- Location: Kennedy Park
- Website: sayrevillenj.myrec.com
Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks
- Date:
Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront
- Website: celebratestarsandstripes.com
Woodbridge, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
- Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us
July 4th fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk & Beach
- Website: cityofasburypark.com
Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Saturday, July 6)
- Location: The Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
- Website: ahnj.com
Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Location: Beachfront
- Website: bradleybeachnj.gov
Hazlet, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3
- Location: Veterans Park
- Website: hazlettwp.org
Long Branch, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Oceanfest
- Website: longbranchchamber.org/oceanfest-2024
Manasquan, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 2
- Location: Main Beach
- Website: manasquan-nj.gov
Matawan, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 29 (Rain date: Sunday, June 30)
- Location: To be announced
- Website: matawanborough.com
Ocean, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, July 2
- Location: Joe Palaia Park
- Website: oceantwp.org
July 4th fireworks in Morris County, NJ
Dover, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Hamilton Field Complex
- Website: dover.nj.us
Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 28 (Rain date: Saturday, June 29)
- Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club
- Website: lhyc.com
Mendham, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 30
- Location: To be announced
- Website: mendhamtownship.org
Montville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 28 (Rain date: Saturday, June 30)
- Location: Montville Township High School
- Website: montville4th.com
Randolph, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 13
- Location: 214 Center Grove Rd Randolph, NJ 07869
- Website: randolphnj.org
July 4th fireworks in Ocean County, NJ
Barnegat, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Friday, July 12)
- Location: Barnegat High School
- Website: barnegat.net
Lakewood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Website: milb.com
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Website: milb.com
- Date: Friday, July 12
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Website: milb.com
- Date: Saturday, July 13
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Website: milb.com
Lavallette, NJ fireworks
- Date: Sunday, July 7 (Rain date: Sunday, July 14)
- Location: Lavallette Gazebo
- Website: lavalette.org
Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Boardwalk
- Website: exit82.com
July 4th fireworks in Passaic County, NJ
Clifton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)
- Location: Clifton Stadium
- Website: cliftonnj.org
July 4th fireworks in Salem County, NJ
July 4th fireworks in Somerset County, NJ
Bridgewater, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: North Branch Park
- Website: somersetcountyparks.org
Franklin, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex
- Website: franklintwpnj.org
Montgomery, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 27
- Location: Montgomery High School
- Website: montgomerynj.gov
July 4th fireworks in Sussex County, NJ
Augusta, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 29
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website: sussexcountyminers.com
- Date: Wednesday, July 3
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website: sussexcountyminers.com
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website:sussexcountyminers.com
- Date: Saturday, July 13
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website: sussexcountyminers.com
July 4th fireworks in Union County, NJ
Roselle Park, NJ fireworks
- Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Herm Shaw Field
- Website: rosellepark.net
Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 29 (Rain date: Sunday, June 30)
- Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse
- Website: scotchplainsnj.gov
Summit, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
- Website: summitcommunityprograms.com
Union, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
- Location: Biertuempfel Park
- Website: uniontownship.com
July 4th fireworks in Warren County, NJ
Blairstown, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 3
- Location: North Warren Regional High School
- Website: blairstownrotary.org
Washington, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 4
- Location: Warren Hills Middle School (athletic field)
- Website: facebook.com
