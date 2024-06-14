2024 schedule for Fourth of July fireworks in NJ

2024 schedule for Fourth of July fireworks in NJ

Get ready for the Fourth of July! 🎇

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day firework displays and other festivities.

The Fourth is on a Thursday this year.

NOTE: All displays are not updated for postponements or cancellations due to weather. Check local websites before heading out. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

If we missed a display, please email: Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

July 4 fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ fireworks

Margate City, NJ fireworks

Jersey City July 4th fireworks by Grucci (Jersey City)
July 4th fireworks in Bergen County, NJ

Allendale, NJ fireworks

East Rutherford, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4
  • Location: State Fair Meadowlands - 1 MetLife Stadium Dr.
  • Website: njfair.com

Maywood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)
  • Location: Memorial Park
  • Website: maywoodnj.com

Paramus, NJ fireworks

Ridgewood, NJ fireworks

July 4th fireworks in Burlington County, NJ

Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks

Evesham, NJ fireworks

Florence, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 6
  • Location: Veterans Park behind Municipal Complex
  • Website: florence-nj.gov

Medford, NJ fireworks

Mount Holly, NJ fireworks 

Mount Laurel, NJ fireworks

July 4th fireworks in Camden County, NJ

  • Camden, NJ fireworks
  • Date: Wednesday, July 3
  • Location: Wiggins Park
  • Website: camdencounty.com

Collingswood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4
  • Location: Viewable from the Collingswood High School Field and Knight Park (no parking at Knight Park)
  • Website: collingswood.com

Cherry Hill, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Wednesday, July 3
  • Location: Cherry Hill High School West
  • Website: chnj.gov
July 4th fireworks in Cape May County, NJ

Cape May, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
  • Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.
  • Website: capemay.com

Ocean City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4
  • Location: 9th Street Beach
  • Website: ocnj.us

Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4
  • Location: 50th Street Beach
  • Website: visitsicnj.com

Stone Harbor, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4
  • Location: Stone Harbor Recreation Fields
  • Website: stoneharbornj.org

Wildwood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4
  • Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
  • Website: wildwoodsnj.com
  • Date: Friday, July 5
  • Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
  • Website: wildwoodsnj.com
July 4th fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ

Millville, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain Date: Friday, July 5)
  • Location: Union Lake
  • Website: millvillenj.gov
July 4th fireworks in Essex County, NJ

Cedar Grove, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 2)
  • Location: Panther Park Field
  • Website: cedargrovenj.org

Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4
  • Location: Millburn High School
  • Website: mshjuly4th.com

Livingston, NJ fireworks

Verona, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 28
  • Location: Verona Community Center
  • Website: veronanj.org
July 4th fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ

Westville, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, June 22
  • Location: River Drive
  • Website: facebook.com
 July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ: 

July 4th fireworks in Mercer County, NJ

East Windsor, NJ fireworks

Hamilton, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Tuesday, July 2)
  • Location: Veterans Park
  • Website: hamiltonnj.com

Lawrence, NJ fireworks

Trenton, NJ fireworks 

July 4th fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ

East Brunswick, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
  • Location: Community Arts Center
  • Website: eastbrunswick.org

Helmetta/Spotswood, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, July 1 (Rain date: Sunday, July 2)
  • Location:  Immaculate Conception Field
  • Website: helmettaboro.com

Milltown, NJ fireworks

Parlin/Sayreville, NJ fireworks

Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks 

Woodbridge, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
  • Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
  • Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us
July 4th fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ

Asbury Park, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
  • Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk & Beach
  • Website: cityofasburypark.com

Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Saturday, July 6)
  • Location: The Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor
  • Website: ahnj.com 

Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks 

Hazlet, NJ fireworks

Long Branch, NJ fireworks

Manasquan, NJ fireworks

Matawan, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, June 29 (Rain date: Sunday, June 30)
  • Location: To be announced
  • Website: matawanborough.com

Ocean, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, July 2
  • Location: Joe Palaia Park
  • Website: oceantwp.org
July 4th fireworks in Morris County, NJ

Dover, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
  • Location: Hamilton Field Complex
  • Website: dover.nj.us

Lake Hoptacong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 28 (Rain date: Saturday, June 29)
  • Location: Lake Hoptacong Yacht Club
  • Website: lhyc.com

Mendham, NJ fireworks

Montville, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 28 (Rain date: Saturday, June 30)
  • Location: Montville Township High School
  • Website: montville4th.com

Randolph, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 13
  • Location: 214 Center Grove Rd Randolph, NJ 07869 
  • Website: randolphnj.org
July 4th fireworks in Ocean County, NJ

Barnegat, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Friday, July 5 (Rain date: Friday, July 12)
  • Location: Barnegat High School
  • Website: barnegat.net

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4
  • Website: milb.com
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Date: Friday, July 5
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Website: milb.com
  • Date: Friday, July 12
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Website: milb.com
  • Date: Saturday, July 13
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Website: milb.com

Lavallette, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Sunday, July 7 (Rain date: Sunday, July 14)
  • Location: Lavallette Gazebo
  • Website: lavalette.org

Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Thursday, July 4
  • Location: Boardwalk
  • Website: exit82.com
July 4th fireworks in Passaic County, NJ

Clifton, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 6 (Rain date: Sunday, July 7)
  • Location: Clifton Stadium
  • Website: cliftonnj.org

July 4th fireworks in Salem County, NJ

July 4th fireworks in Somerset County, NJ

Bridgewater, NJ fireworks

Franklin, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Wednesday, July 3 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
  • Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex
  • Website: franklintwpnj.org

Montgomery, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, June 27
  • Location: Montgomery High School
  • Website: montgomerynj.gov
July 4th fireworks in Sussex County, NJ

Augusta, NJ fireworks

July 4th fireworks in Union County, NJ 

Roselle Park, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Monday, July 1 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
  • Location: Herm Shaw Field
  • Website: rosellepark.net

Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, June 29 (Rain date: Sunday, June 30)
  • Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse
  • Website: scotchplainsnj.gov

Summit, NJ fireworks 

Union, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Thursday, July 4 (Rain date: Friday, July 5)
  • Location: Biertuempfel Park
  • Website: uniontownship.com
July 4th fireworks in Warren County, NJ 

Blairstown, NJ fireworks

Washington, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 4
  • Location: Warren Hills Middle School (athletic field)
  • Website: facebook.com

