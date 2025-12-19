⚠️ Detainee dies after medical emergency at Newark ICE facility

🏛️ NJ leaders demand answers, call for Delaney Hall shutdown

🔍 Death intensifies scrutiny of private immigration detention in NJ

NEWARK — A 41-year-old man detained by ICE died after a medical emergency at a for-profit jail that has been the focus of debate over immigration detention conditions in New Jersey.

Jean Wilson Brutus, a Haitian national, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Dec. 11 after being released from Union County Jail in Elizabeth. Less than 24 hours later, ICE says he suffered a medical emergency at Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark. Emergency responders rushed him to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead a day later. Authorities say the death is suspected to be from natural causes.

SEE ALSO: SWAT storms NJ home after chilling ICE death threats

Delaney Hall protest in Newark Protesters gather in front of Delaney Hall in Newark on May 7 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

History of arrests before ICE detention

ICE, using a news release about the death to take a political swipe at former President Joe Biden's "border crisis" in Texas, said Brutus entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 and had multiple arrests in Elizabeth for criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. Despite immigration detainers, local authorities released him into the community several times before ICE finally arrested him last week, federal officials said.

NJ officials demand investigation and closure

The death immediately drew condemnation from New Jersey’s Democratic leaders. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said Delaney Hall’s private operator, GEO Group, has created “inhumane conditions” and called the facility a “stain” on Newark.

Rep. LaMonica McIver exits the grounds at Delaney Hall in Newark 5/9/25 Rep. LaMonica McIver exits the grounds at Delaney Hall in Newark 5/9/25 (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis, File) loading...

Congressional oversight fight intensifies

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J. 10th District, also demanded a full, independent investigation and renewed calls to shut Delaney Hall down. McIver, who has repeatedly clashed with the Trump administration over oversight of ICE facilities, said the incident highlights a broader national crisis in detainee care.

McIver was indicted on federal charges of interfering with the arrest of Mayor Ras Baraka outside Delaney Hall in May. The charges against Baraka were dropped 10 days later but the U.S. Attorney's Office pursued charges against McIver, who calls the prosecution politically motivated.

ICE says it has notified federal watchdogs and the Haitian consulate and maintains that detainees receive comprehensive medical care while in custody.

Get our free mobile app