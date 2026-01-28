🍎 New Jersey students can nominate their favorite teacher in Applebee’s 2026 essay contest.

Do you have a favorite teacher? One restaurant chain wants to hear about them as part of its teacher essay contest happening now in New Jersey.

Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee’s restaurants across the Garden State announced the launch of the 2026 Above and “BEE” yond Teacher Essay Contest.

Applebee's wants to honor 8 NJ teachers in an essay contest (Doherty Enterprises)

Applebee’s launches teacher essay contest across New Jersey

This year, eight outstanding New Jersey teachers will be chosen to receive a $500 classroom sponsorship to support supplies and learning needs for the upcoming school year, and an end-of-the-year class party at their local Applebee’s.

How students can nominate their favorite New Jersey teacher

Students of all ages in 13 eligible New Jersey counties are invited to write an essay explaining why their favorite teacher deserves to be Applebee’s Teacher of the Year.

The nominated teachers must teach in one of the eligible New Jersey counties.

Middle and high school students should submit a 500-word essay. Elementary school students should submit a half-page essay on why their teacher deserves the honor.

Applebee's wants to honor 8 NJ teachers in an essay contest (Applebee's in Brick via Google Street View)

Essay deadline, submission rules and prizes

Essays are due by 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

All essays must be submitted in person to the general manager or the manager on duty at the student’s local Applebee’s. Limit one entry per student.

All entries will receive free ice cream certificates from Applebee’s.

Winners will be announced on Friday, April 24, and end-of-year parties for the winning teachers must be scheduled before Tuesday, June 30. If a class party cannot be accommodated, the prize for the winning essay writer will be replaced with two dinner-for-four certificates.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, and this contest is one way we can give back to the classrooms that give so much to our kids,” said Timothy Doherty, President and COO of Doherty Enterprises.

Eligible New Jersey Counties include

Passaic

Bergen

Hudson

Sussex

Essex

Morris

Warren

Hunterdon

Somerset

Union

Middlesex

Monmouth

Ocean

For a list of participating locations in each of the counties, and for complete contest rules, please visit here.

