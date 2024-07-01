Prosecutor: NJ man killed his own 80-year-old grandmother

🔺 NJ elderly woman found killed at home

🔺 Adult grandson arrested, charged

🔺 Restraining order had been in-place

A 34-year-old Perth Amboy man has been charged with murder, after his elderly grandmother was found killed in her own home, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced Monday evening.

Raymond Maldonado has also been charged with fourth-degree contempt, for violation of a restraining order.

The body of 80-year-old Awilda Verrette was discovered at her State Street residence on Sunday, by a relative who called 911 shortly after 1 p.m.

Verrette’s death was determined to be a homicide and Maldonado was arrested on Monday.

He was being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with potential information or surveillance footage of the area was asked to call Detective Jeremy Harris of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3800 or Detective Jose Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289.

