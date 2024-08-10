8 NJ massage parlors busted for prostitution ring, feds say

🔴 4 arrested in Bergen County

Four people including two Chinese nationals have been arrested for operating massage parlors and spas from Paterson to Toms River that offered sexual favors to customers, according to federal authorities.

Zhejun Piao, 37, and Shangxian Cui, 36, both Chinese nationals, Miyeon Choi, 37, a South Korean national, and Meixiang Jin, 34, of Palisades Park were arrested on Thursday.

They were charged with conspiracy in aid of a racketeering enterprise and released after appearing in Newark federal court, according to Homeland Security Investigations in Newark.

Authorities said the group operated eight illicit massage parlors and spas in New Jersey and one more in New Rochelle, New York since 2017.

"There is simply no place for these types of illicit businesses in our communities and that such business can serve as vehicles for exploitation, foster complaints from local communities, and pose threats to public health and safety, " said acting HSI Newark Special Agent in Charge William Walker.

Authorities said the spas put ads online that included photos of the women who offered sex services.

The accused New Jersey spas include:

Gold Spa in Passaic

Gold Spa (Google Maps) Gold Spa (Google Maps) loading...

785 Spa in Passaic

785 Salon (Google Maps) 785 Salon (Google Maps) loading...

Bergen Acupressure in Fairview

Bergen Acupressure (Google Maps) Bergen Acupressure (Google Maps) loading...

Queen Spa in Edgewater

Queen Spa (Google Maps) Queen Spa (Google Maps) loading...

Hawaii Spa in Edgewater

Hawaii Spa (Google Maps) Hawaii Spa (Google Maps) loading...

Good Day Spa in East Brunswick

Good Day Spa (Google Maps) Good Day Spa (Google Maps) loading...

Spa Wellness in Toms River

Coco Spa in Paterson

