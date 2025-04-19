🍦 Ice cream shop opened in 1952

🍦 Already 2 spots in NJ

🍦 Original is fave of Springsteen

An iconic ice cream shop in New Jersey has announced plans to open a third location.

Jersey Freeze, which began at its original spot in Freehold along Route 9 in 1952, has been a must-visit for locals and visitors alike.

Bruce Springsteen has been known to stop in, as a favorite since his Freehold childhood.

Jersey Freeze Freehold (Erin Vogt Townsquare Media) Jersey Freeze Freehold (Erin Vogt Townsquare Media) loading...

The original spot has an adjoining restaurant with a diner-like menu, possibly best known for a great burger and fries.

At least once, Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce were at Jersey Freeze at the same time in Freehold, leaving fans in a frenzy over missing it.

Jersey Freeze Bell Works Holmdel (Google Maps) Jersey Freeze Bell Works Holmdel (Google Maps) loading...

In 2020, Jersey Freeze opened a second, ice cream only spot, within Bell Works in Holmdel.

Jersey Freeze Bell Works Holmdel (Google Maps) Jersey Freeze Bell Works Holmdel (Google Maps) loading...

Now, Jersey Freeze is taking over a shop within another very popular plaza in Colts Neck.

The Orchards at Colts Neck along Route 34 already boasts a Rook Coffee location and Gianni’s Pizzeria Colts Neck.

Colts Neck Orchards Plaza (Google Maps) Colts Neck Orchards Plaza (Google Maps) loading...

The shopping plaza is also just a couple of minutes from both Delicious Orchards and from Source Farmhouse Brewery, right off of an interchange for Route 18.

"Welcome to the neighborhood!" Delicious Orchards commented on the Instagram post announcing the expansion, alongside lots of excited customers.

Colts Neck Orchards Plaza (Google Maps) Colts Neck Orchards Plaza (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Jersey Freeze appears to be expanding into the storefront that most recently had been a different ice cream business, called Ant and Andy’s.

