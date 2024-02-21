Alcoholic drink you probably never tried before is coming to NJ

If I offered you a mead, you might think I was giving you a brand name of notebook for school supplies. Or maybe you’re already hip to this.

Mead is a fermented alcoholic beverage of honey and water. It’s basically a honey wine. If you never heard of it before count me with you. But it’s starting to catch on in New Jersey.

A place that makes it is called a meadery, and only two exist in New Jersey. That’s Beach Bee Meadery in Long Branch and Armageddon Brewing in Somerdale. There had been another called Melovino Meadery in Vauxhall but they’re permanently closed.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Lo and behold a third meadery is coming to Somerville.

NJ Elixir has been given approval by the borough Planning Board to open a meadery on East Main Street between Bridge and Warren streets where there had formerly been an Indian restaurant.

Caleb Ahles, a co-founder of NJ Elixir, says there will be a tasting room and people can bring in their own food from nearby restaurants to eat while trying mead. Sort of a BYOF.

Photo by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Meritt Thomas on Unsplash loading...

Mead is thousands of years old and some say it’s the oldest manmade alcoholic drink. Mead was called “nectar of the gods” in ancient Greece.

What does it taste like? (Good reason to go to Somerville soon.) The taste depends on the kind of honey, and fruit juices and herbs may be added for flavor.

Honey dripping isolated on white iquacu loading...

You know you’re curious. No word yet on when they’ll be open for business. If you know anything about the flavor of Somerville’s downtown then you know a meadery will fit well. And it will be the only one in Somerset County and no other within an hour’s drive.

Welcome to the ‘Ville honey wine!

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.