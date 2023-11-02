This great family restaurant in Raritan, NJ is a must visit

Our crazy schedule has some tremendous benefits.

First of all, it's great being able to meet thousands of New Jerseyans face to face to talk about the common sense solutions to the problems created by the government over the past few decades. And then of course there are the restaurants.

New Jersey is full of great local places serving up some of the best food in America. The trail ended on Wednesday in Raritan, Somerset County, at an iconic neighborhood spot, Espo's.

Espo's will celebrate 50 years in 2024 and if they continue with the outstanding service and food, they'll be around for the next 50!

From the long hots and potatoes and clams casino to start and the mains including veal parm, steak parm, and Pork Chop Murphy.

Owner Nick and his exceptional team with Lisa behind the bar, George at the grill, Matt in the kitchen, and Theresa, Danny, and Diego serving up the fare went above and beyond.

It was a great experience and of course, we'll have leftovers for days.

Check it out this weekend. No reservations so there might be a bit of a wait, but hit the bar and relax before they seat you!

