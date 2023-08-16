A perfect summer treat: NJ beer and ice cream lovers have to try this

Just in time for National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day on Aug. 19, two Monmouth County favorites have collaborated again to bring the Garden State two new brews.

Source Farmhouse Brewery in Colts Neck and Jersey Freeze in Freehold (and Holmdel) announced this week that they’ve teamed up to give us two ice cream flavored IPAs.

First is the Vanilla Ice Cream Milkshake IPA, described as

a medium-full bodied IPA that opens softy with notes of vanilla and fruity hops then finishes creamy and sweet like a melting cone of vanilla soft serve ice cream on a hot summer day.

It’s brewed with milk sugar and conditioned on vanilla ice cream and Madagascar vanilla, according to Source.

The IPA has an 8% ABV, so be sure to enjoy it responsibly.

The second collab announced this week is the Creamsicle Ice Cream Milkshake IPA, which Source says

marries the classic flavors of vanilla soft serve ice cream with a swirl of sweet, citrusy orange sorbet.

This tasty sounding summertime treat was brewed with milk sugar and conditioned on vanilla ice cream, orange sorbet and Madagascar vanilla.

Slightly less strong than its Vanilla partner, this beer's ABV is 7.8%.

The two milkshake IPAs go on sale on Friday Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. Orders can be placed online here and picked up during taproom hours at the brewery.

Source Farmhouse Brewery is located at 300 NJ-34 in Colts Neck, NJ.

Taproom hours are as follows:

🍺 Monday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED

🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

They ask that orders are only made if you’re able to pick up your beer within one week of purchase.

Cheers!

