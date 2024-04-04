Dave & Buster’s may be coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

Could Freehold get any cooler?

Not that the Monmouth County town isn’t already fun enough. Already known for being the hometown of Bruce Springsteen, iPlay America, the iconic Jersey Freeze, and, well, let’s face it, our own producer Kylie “K-Dawg” Moore, now there may be huge news.

Dave & Buster’s could be coming to Freehold Raceway Mall.

Dave and Busters via Facebook Dave and Busters via Facebook loading...

There is a proposal before the township by the mall’s owner, The Macerich Co., that includes a new Dave & Buster’s location to take over most of the long-vacant Sears store on the lower level. It has sat empty since 2019 so this would be very welcome news.

The Dave & Buster’s would be the fifth location in the Garden State, according to their website, and would take up over 40,000 square feet of the former Sears. Other D&B’s in New Jersey are in Blackwood, Wayne, Woodbridge and Atlantic City.

There would be a bar and restaurant included with all the state-of-the-art arcade games. Seating for over 500 with more than 130 tables is planned. In a statement that was part of the Planning Board filing, Dave & Buster’s said, "It’s the best attributes of entertainment and casual dining in one location.”

Dave and Busters via Facebook Dave and Busters via Facebook loading...

Personal side note, one of the coolest things I’ve seen at any Dave & Buster’s is their near-life-sized Rock ‘em Sock ‘em Robots that you and your opponent remotely control. What’s not to love there?

The full plan submitted also proposes bringing Freehold Athletic Club to the mall.

Dave and Busters via Facebook Dave and Busters via Facebook loading...

