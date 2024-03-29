Great spot in Monmouth County for meatballs and bourbon

What a great meal we had at 618 restaurant in Freehold, Monmouth County.

The owner Matt runs an outstanding business with terrific food, attentive and professional staff members, and a fantastic selection of cocktails and bourbons.

We had a tasting in some very cool "fish scale" small shot glasses.

Spadea's bourbon tasting at 618 Spadea's bourbon tasting at 618 loading...

The restaurant team spends time selecting the right barrels of various bourbons and then private labels them for their restaurant.

Spadea's bourbon tasting at 618 Spadea's bourbon tasting at 618 loading...

The general manager Ed makes everyone feel right at home and is on top of everything happening in the front and back of the house.

Matt G is the front-of-the-house manager and served up the bourbon tasting.

Spadea's bourbon tasting at 618 Spadea's bourbon tasting at 618 loading...

All the food is excellent but you want to make sure you try the meatball appetizer. One of the best in Jersey.

Another incredible dining experience at one of New Jersey's best restaurants. With the success of 618, Matt is expanding and opening another great location in Old Bridge.

The new place called "Mezcal" will have a Mexican theme and an incredible bar selection. I'll keep you posted on the grand opening as Jodi and I are planning to be there.

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈