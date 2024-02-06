‘Manifesto’ found in home of Somerville, NJ murder suspect

🔴Maryrose Fealy was found stabbed 37 times in the front yard of her home

SOMERVILLE — The man charged with the brutal death of a woman found stabbed 37 times outside her home had a "manifest" in his apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause in the case.

Maryrose Fealey, 28, was pronounced dead Jan. 30 outside her home on North Bridge Street after being found unresponsive by a relative after she came home from work.

David C. Shroitman, 27, of Somerville, was charged with first-degree murder Monday after police went to his home and found items that matched evidence in the case.

Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said Fealey and Shroitman knew each other but did not disclose specifics about their relationship. They were members of the Somerville High School Class of 2014, according to a list of graduates posted by MyCentralJersey.com.

The relative who found Fealey told police the passenger door to her car was open and her belongings were scattered all over the front yard. According to the affidavit, Shroitman became a suspect in the case by "word of mouth."

Two days later, police obtained video from a nearby home showing a male in a gray sweatshirt, black face gaiter and thick cushioned sneakers standing at the intersection of North Bridge and Cliff streets not far from Fealey's home, according to the affidavit.

Mounting evidence

The next day police tried unsuccessfully to speak with Shroitman at a business in Bridgewater. The officers noticed a white garbage bag over the front seat of the driver's seat of a tan Toyota Camry, a black face gaiter and a roll of duct tape.

Police obtained a second video showing the same male from the video running up and down East Cliff Street the night of Fealy's death and a tan Camry, according to the affidavit.

Officers were called to a business in Somerville on Sunday and saw Shroitman wearing clear latex gloves cleaning his vehicle, a Camry. Officers saw a puddle of bleach on the ground near the passenger's door.

Police obtained a search warrant for Shroitman's home and found several containers of bleach along with blood in the entryway and bathroom plus clothing and sneakers matching the video.

A "manifesto" laying out a plan for Fealey's death was also found. The contents of the plan were not disclosed in the affidavit.

Shroitman entered a not-guilty plea at his initial hearing Tuesday afternoon, according to MyCentralJersey.com. His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.

