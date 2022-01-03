Never miss a contest again on New Jersey 101.5 — easy sign up!

Cash. Trips. Concerts. Family fun packs. And did we mention cash money?

New Jersey 101.5 has the best contests — and you don't want to miss the next one.

We'll let you in on a little secret that all our top fans know about.

When you download our free app, you can turn on alerts for all our contests.

Get a heads up before the next contest. Get an alert when it's time to listen for a code word. Never miss a chance to be the next winner.

Here's how to do it.

2. Open the app menu

3. Go to the Alerts page

4. Turn on alerts for Contests

5. Good luck! And thanks for being a listener!

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner