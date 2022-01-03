Never miss a contest again on New Jersey 101.5 — easy sign up!
Cash. Trips. Concerts. Family fun packs. And did we mention cash money?
New Jersey 101.5 has the best contests — and you don't want to miss the next one.
We'll let you in on a little secret that all our top fans know about.
When you download our free app, you can turn on alerts for all our contests.
Get a heads up before the next contest. Get an alert when it's time to listen for a code word. Never miss a chance to be the next winner.
Here's how to do it.
1. Download our app!
2. Open the app menu
3. Go to the Alerts page
4. Turn on alerts for Contests
5. Good luck! And thanks for being a listener!
Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born
11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner
Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed
Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.