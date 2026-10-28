⚠️ A man’s body was pulled from Newark Bay at Stephen R. Gregg Park in Bayonne on Tuesday.

❓ Medical examiners are working to determine his identity and how he died.

➡️ In March 2024, the body of an 18-year-old woman was recovered nearby.

BAYONNE — The body of a man was pulled from the Newark Bay near Stephen R. Gregg Park late Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Photos posted on social media showed a large group of first responders from the Bayonne Fire Department and the Hudson County Sheriff's Office. They got the call around 11:20 a.m. about the floating body, according to Hudson County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Caitlin Mota.

Medical examiners are working to figure out the cause of death and the man's identification.

Tuesday's incident is not the first of its kind at Stephen R. Gregg Park. There's no indication any of the incidents are connected.

In March 2024, the body of a woman was pulled from the Newark Bay near the park. She was later identified as an 18-year-old Jersey City resident who had been reported missing months earlier.

Hayley Erin Alvarado was a freshman at Montclair State University, and was remembered by her family for her "kindness, brilliance, and passionate advocacy."

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