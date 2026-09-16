☑️Jackson police say no tiger escaped from Six Flags Great Adventure

☑️A viral video sparked questions about a possible loose animal

☑️Police are asking residents not to call 911 about the rumor

JACKSON — Police say there is no tiger loose around Six Flags Great Adventure, despite a viral video discussing the possibility.

The unusual message was posted on the department's Facebook page late Tuesday night, with police specifically asking residents not to call 911 about the post.

"It has been confirmed there is NOT a tiger on the loose within the township. Furthermore, Great Adventure confirmed all their animals are accounted for within their facility," read the post.

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Six Flags says all animals are accounted for

A Six Flags spokesman said there are approximately 1,200 animals under the care of the park, ranging from cockroaches to lions and tigers.

The 350-acre Wild Safari is home to exotic animals from six continents and is one of the largest safari parks outside of Africa, according to the park's website.

The last time an animal escaped Six Flags was in 2011, when a baboon was spotted in a neighborhood near the park relaxing in trees and walking around a golf course, according to NJ.com coverage.

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