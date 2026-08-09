Advisories

A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Sunday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

7 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 63° - 84°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 84° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 6:01am - 8:02pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:08a Low

Sun 11:19a High

Sun 5:37p Low

Mon 12:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:43a High

Sun 5:11p Low

Sun 11:47p High

Mon 5:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:55a High

Sun 5:25p Low

Sun 11:59p High

Mon 6:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:47a High

Sun 5:07p Low

Sun 11:51p High

Mon 5:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:48a Low

Sun 3:24p High

Sun 9:17p Low

Mon 4:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:02a Low

Sun 11:08a High

Sun 5:29p Low

Mon 12:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 7:55a Low

Sun 2:58p High

Sun 8:24p Low

Mon 4:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:55a Low

Sun 11:39a High

Sun 6:31p Low

Mon 12:57a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:43a High

Sun 5:20p Low

Mon 12:00a High

Mon 5:54a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:12a Low

Sun 11:02a High

Sun 5:53p Low

Mon 12:22a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:50a High

Sun 5:33p Low

Mon 12:06a High

Mon 6:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 5:54a Low

Sun 11:40a High

Sun 6:25p Low

Mon 12:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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