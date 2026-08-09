NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 9
Advisories
A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Sunday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|63° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|84° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:01am - 8:02pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 5:08a
|Low
Sun 11:19a
|High
Sun 5:37p
|Low
Mon 12:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:43a
|High
Sun 5:11p
|Low
Sun 11:47p
|High
Mon 5:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:55a
|High
Sun 5:25p
|Low
Sun 11:59p
|High
Mon 6:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:47a
|High
Sun 5:07p
|Low
Sun 11:51p
|High
Mon 5:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:48a
|Low
Sun 3:24p
|High
Sun 9:17p
|Low
Mon 4:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:02a
|Low
Sun 11:08a
|High
Sun 5:29p
|Low
Mon 12:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 7:55a
|Low
Sun 2:58p
|High
Sun 8:24p
|Low
Mon 4:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:55a
|Low
Sun 11:39a
|High
Sun 6:31p
|Low
Mon 12:57a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:43a
|High
Sun 5:20p
|Low
Mon 12:00a
|High
Mon 5:54a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 5:12a
|Low
Sun 11:02a
|High
Sun 5:53p
|Low
Mon 12:22a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:50a
|High
Sun 5:33p
|Low
Mon 12:06a
|High
Mon 6:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 5:54a
|Low
Sun 11:40a
|High
Sun 6:25p
|Low
Mon 12:53a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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