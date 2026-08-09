NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 9

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 9

Seaside Heights at night (Borough of Seaside Heights)

Advisories

A CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Sunday. Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 9 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 8 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature63° - 84°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature84° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset6:01am - 8:02pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 5:08a		Low
Sun 11:19a		High
Sun 5:37p		Low
Mon 12:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:43a		High
Sun 5:11p		Low
Sun 11:47p		High
Mon 5:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:55a		High
Sun 5:25p		Low
Sun 11:59p		High
Mon 6:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:47a		High
Sun 5:07p		Low
Sun 11:51p		High
Mon 5:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:48a		Low
Sun 3:24p		High
Sun 9:17p		Low
Mon 4:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:02a		Low
Sun 11:08a		High
Sun 5:29p		Low
Mon 12:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 7:55a		Low
Sun 2:58p		High
Sun 8:24p		Low
Mon 4:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:55a		Low
Sun 11:39a		High
Sun 6:31p		Low
Mon 12:57a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:43a		High
Sun 5:20p		Low
Mon 12:00a		High
Mon 5:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 5:12a		Low
Sun 11:02a		High
Sun 5:53p		Low
Mon 12:22a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:50a		High
Sun 5:33p		Low
Mon 12:06a		High
Mon 6:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 5:54a		Low
Sun 11:40a		High
Sun 6:25p		Low
Mon 12:53a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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