🚨 Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically wounded in a late-night Manhattan shooting after leaving a celebrity-packed restaurant over a bad “vibe.”

🚨 Police are searching for suspects tied to two out-of-state luxury vehicles seen fleeing the chaotic scene.

❤️‍ Friends say Boyd is “doing real good” as he recovers at Bellevue Hospital.

Jets’ Kris Boyd sensed danger before Manhattan shooting left him critically wounded

Jets cornerback left Manhattan hotspot over ‘bad vibe’

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd walked out of trendy Midtown eatery Sei Less with two teammates just minutes before gunfire erupted early Sunday — a split-second decision he made because the “vibe” inside felt off, according to a report in the New York Post.

Boyd, 29, was struck twice in the abdomen shortly after 2 a.m. outside the Asian-fusion hot spot, a celebrity magnet known for late-night crowds. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where a spokesman for the NYPD says he remains in critical but stable condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Mayor confirms Boyd was the victim

Mayor Eric Adams' office confirmed the victim of the shooting was Boyd.

Adams said in a message posted on social media that he is praying for Boyd and his loved ones.

“Although we’ve gotten shootings to historic lows in our city, we must continue to work to end gun violence,” Adams said. “Too many young lives have been tragically altered and cut short by this epidemic.”

“We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time,” a Jets spokesperson said in a statement. Boyd’s agent didn’t immediately respond to a text message inquiring about the incident.

According to the Post, Boyd told investigators he noticed growing tension between groups inside the restaurant and decided to leave with the two Jets players and another friend. The team has declined to identify the teammates involved, saying only that it is “aware of the situation” and offering no further comment.

Chaotic scene outside Sei Less; suspect sought

The street outside the restaurant was jammed with people when someone opened fire into the crowd, the Post reported. It remains unclear whether Boyd was targeted or caught in the crossfire.

The NYPD has released a photo and description of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.

According to police, an "unidentified individual fled the location on foot traveling eastbound on West 38 Street to parts unknown. The sought individual is described as male, medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag."

Suspect sought in shooting of Jets cornerback Kris Boyd. (NYPD Crime Stoppers via X)

If you have any Have any info? DM @nypdtip or call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Restaurant accused of not cooperating with investigators

Adding frustration to the investigation, Sei Less has refused to hand over any security footage that could help police identify the shooters, according to the report in the Post. Detectives are still searching for additional video from nearby buildings and businesses.

Boyd’s NFL journey and recovery outlook

Boyd joined the Jets this year but has yet to see game action after landing on injured reserve with a preseason shoulder injury. He previously played short stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans following four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in 2019.

Teammates asked for prayers for Boyd in social media posts on Sunday afternoon

“Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety,” linebacker Jermaine Johnson said in a post.

“Lord, place your mighty hand on him as he fights lord God. Guide every doctor, nurse, and surgeon who touches him lord,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said in a post. “Give his family strength! Kris is a fighter and we’re all here for him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

