Over the weekend, my friend Vito Spadea experienced a terrible event when his home burned to the ground.

Everything the family owns, gone.

If you're wondering about his last name, yes, same name, but he pronounces it Spah-Day-Ah, (instead of the right way! Spay-Dee-Ah).

Vito is a local police officer and his wife Kim is the leader of the local PTA. They have two wonderful daughters and now they find themselves in an awful position heading into the holidays.

Thankfully the family is safe and no one was injured in the fire.

They are now facing the reality of starting completely from scratch. Here's an excerpt from the GoFundMe page set up for the family:

This family has always been the first to show up for others. Vito, a dedicated local police officer, also serves as the D.A.R.E. officer for Somerville and ICS schools, where he works closely with students and staff to support, educate, and protect the next generation. Kim, the president of the local school PTO, is constantly organizing, supporting, and volunteering to ensure our children and teachers have the resources they need. Together, they are known for going above and beyond—never hesitating to lend a hand, offer support, or step up when someone else is in need. Their daughters, ages 8 and 10, have lost their home, their belongings, and the sense of comfort and stability every child deserves.

Contribute, if you can, to the Gofundme for the Spadea family here.

