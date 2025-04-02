Bruce Springsteen’s ‘lost tracks’ spark excitement in NJ

🎤 Is Bruce Springsteen releasing new songs?

🎤 Tracks II: The Lost Albums has been announced

🎤 We'll find out more on April 3

OK, Springsteen fans. Try to contain yourself.

While Bruce Springsteen is getting ready to head to Europe for a summer tour, beginning May 14 in Manchester, England, and ending July 3 in Milan, Italy, yesterday, he teased on his social media pages about a possible new album being released.

Bruce Springsteen (Instagram)

A short video featured a page from Thrill Hill Recording (The name of The Boss’ recording company founded in 1982) with the quote, “What was lost, has now been found,” written on it and a timestamp of April 3 at the top of the page.

Is “What was lost, has now been found,” the name of a new song? A new album? Was it an April Fool’s joke, and maybe, there is no album (which would be a bummer for die-hard fans who have been waiting for something new from New Jersey’s son).

Bruce Springsteen (Instagram)

Springsteen's announcement

Well, luckily, it is not a joke.

This morning, Springsteen announced the release of “Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” rumored to be a follow-up to his 1998 four-boxed, 66-song “Tracks” box set, which included many never-released tunes.

According to a new website, lostalbums.net, the album “Tracks II” shows the written timeline of 1983-2018, 35 years. What does that mean? We don’t know. It could mean the album will include songs that were either written or recorded during those three-plus decades.

Bruce Springsteen (Instagram)

And what is happening on April 3? Is that when a single will be released? Will the whole album drop? Or does it simply mean more information will post?

Guess we’ll find out tomorrow.

