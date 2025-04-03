🚨 Person visiting New Jersey confirmed to have measles

🚨 They went to several places throughout North Jersey

🚨 Other exposure alerts are active throughout the state

NEWARK — State health officials are warning that a person with measles visited New Jersey last week and possibly exposed many others to the virus.

Anyone exposed to the patient could develop symptoms as late as April 17, according to the state Department of Health.

The visitor arrived at Newark Airport on March 25. Officials said that people who were at Terminal A between 3:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. that day may have been exposed to measles.

The individual departed from the same terminal two days later on March 27, potentially exposing people between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. They were also hanging out in the Starbucks before getting on their flight.

Patients, visitors, and staff at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus may have been exposed on March 27.

Officials said there were exposures in the Emergency Department between 6:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. and in the Radiology/Laboratory Department between 8:30 and 11 a.m.

The person also went to several other locations throughout New Jersey.

Other locations where people may have been exposed include:

🔴 Marriott Park Ridge — 300 Brae Blvd, Park Ridge — From March 25, 5 p.m. to March 27, 3:15 p.m.

🔴 Starbucks — 191 Kinderkamack Rd, Park Ridge — March 26 between 6 and 8:30 a.m.

🔴 Sean O'Casey's Irish Pub — 300 Brae Blvd, Park Ridge — March 26 between 5 to 7:15 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious virus. Around 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to the virus will be infected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 483 confirmed cases of measles in the United States this year as of March 27. Last year, there were a total of 285 measles cases.

