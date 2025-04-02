A father’s gratitude: The gift of a $1M inclusive NJ playground
As a father two boys with autism, I often find myself navigating a world that wasn’t built with my sons in mind. Simple joys like a trip to the playground can become sources of frustration and tears for them. Too many times, we’ve found equipment they can’t use, sensory overload they can’t manage, or an environment that makes them feel excluded.
But recently, something extraordinary happened in Hunterdon County.
The dedication of an $80,000 check to finalize the new inclusive playground at Halstead Street Park isn’t just about dollars and cents — it’s about the message it sends to families like mine. It’s about the unspoken promise that our community values every child, regardless of ability.
This playground isn’t just a collection of slides and swings. It's thought through.
It’s thought out through both the lens of a neurotypical mind and a neurodivergent mind. And planned for kids of different physical abilities. It’s somewhere my two sons and so many other children with disabilities can truly fit in and play together.
The ramps, adaptive slides, sensory panels, and musical instruments mean that kids who might struggle with traditional play equipment now have a place designed with them in mind. It means I won’t have to watch them sit on the sidelines while other kids run and climb. Instead, they can explore, engage, and simply be a kid.
The beautiful part is that average, neurotypical kids don’t even notice the subtle differences. So it brings all types of kids of all abilities together and they’re finding common ground without knowing they were looking for it.
What makes this project even more remarkable is how it happened.
A $1 million playground that used $0 tax money. A group of determined women—mothers, community leaders, and advocates—refused to accept that accessibility should be an afterthought. They raised the funds, navigated the red tape, and turned an idea into reality. As a father, I’m in awe of their dedication.
To Mayor Janice Kovach, Councilwoman Molly Padmos, Lisa Intrabartola, Megan Johnson, Nicole Ayers, and the entire Friends of Clinton Parks and Events team — thank you. Thank you for making sure no child feels forgotten. Thank you for ensuring that inclusion isn’t just some “woke” concept but a reality.
For my boys, this playground will mean laughter instead of loneliness. For me, it means hope instead of hesitation. And for countless other families, it’s a reminder that they’re not alone.
The gates opened on March 14. Halstead Street Park in Clinton is a special place for your special needs kids.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.