A father’s gratitude: The gift of a $1M inclusive NJ playground

As a father two boys with autism, I often find myself navigating a world that wasn’t built with my sons in mind. Simple joys like a trip to the playground can become sources of frustration and tears for them. Too many times, we’ve found equipment they can’t use, sensory overload they can’t manage, or an environment that makes them feel excluded.

But recently, something extraordinary happened in Hunterdon County.

The dedication of an $80,000 check to finalize the new inclusive playground at Halstead Street Park isn’t just about dollars and cents — it’s about the message it sends to families like mine. It’s about the unspoken promise that our community values every child, regardless of ability.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

This playground isn’t just a collection of slides and swings. It's thought through.

It’s thought out through both the lens of a neurotypical mind and a neurodivergent mind. And planned for kids of different physical abilities. It’s somewhere my two sons and so many other children with disabilities can truly fit in and play together.

The ramps, adaptive slides, sensory panels, and musical instruments mean that kids who might struggle with traditional play equipment now have a place designed with them in mind. It means I won’t have to watch them sit on the sidelines while other kids run and climb. Instead, they can explore, engage, and simply be a kid.

The beautiful part is that average, neurotypical kids don’t even notice the subtle differences. So it brings all types of kids of all abilities together and they’re finding common ground without knowing they were looking for it.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

What makes this project even more remarkable is how it happened.

A $1 million playground that used $0 tax money. A group of determined women—mothers, community leaders, and advocates—refused to accept that accessibility should be an afterthought. They raised the funds, navigated the red tape, and turned an idea into reality. As a father, I’m in awe of their dedication.

To Mayor Janice Kovach, Councilwoman Molly Padmos, Lisa Intrabartola, Megan Johnson, Nicole Ayers, and the entire Friends of Clinton Parks and Events team — thank you. Thank you for making sure no child feels forgotten. Thank you for ensuring that inclusion isn’t just some “woke” concept but a reality.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

For my boys, this playground will mean laughter instead of loneliness. For me, it means hope instead of hesitation. And for countless other families, it’s a reminder that they’re not alone.

The gates opened on March 14. Halstead Street Park in Clinton is a special place for your special needs kids.

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. Gallery Credit: Deborah Brosseau

NJ towns with largest share of taxes going to schools (2024) Property taxes are shared among county, school and municipal governments. Property taxes in these 22 municipalities had the highest share going to their school districts. The towns are listed from least to greatest in terms of school tax share. The 2024 data was released in 2025 by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈