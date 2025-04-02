Celebrate a New Jersey anniversary with Jackson Browne 

If you’re Somebody’s Baby, make sure that somebody scores the two of you tickets to see Jackson Browne this summer.

The living legend is going to be performing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

You can be Late For The Sky, but don’t be late for this show. It starts at 8 p.m. on June 28 and to make it more magical, it happens to be the seventh anniversary of Hard Rock in Atlantic City.

Jackson Browne

(Well, OK, purists, seven years and a day. Where Trump Taj Mahal once stood Hard Rock opened on June 27, 2018. They’re celebrating the entire weekend.)

No one is going to be Running On Empty on this special night.

Jackson Browne

At it since 1972, Jackson Browne has been an icon. He is a seven-time Grammy nominee who has sold more than 30 million albums.

He’s a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. He was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2004 by Bruce Springsteen, who made jokes about how his shows drew mostly men, whereas Browne’s drew mostly women.

Jackson Browne

Ladies, he’s a silver fox now and you’ll still like what you see. Three years later, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007.

Tickets for what promises to be a night to remember go in sake Friday morning April 4 at 10 a.m.

Tom Petty, Jackson Browne

Jackson Browne

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

