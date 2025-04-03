NJ fans are giddy over The Boss’ lost albums: Track list revealed

🎤 Bruce Springsteen's "Tracks II: The Lost Albums" is due out this summer

The wait is over, Springsteen fans.

As promised, Bruce Springsteen has released a single, and more information about his new album, “Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” due out this summer.

According to a video released by The Boss on his Instagram this morning, Tracks II, due out June 27, is a 9 LP, 7 CD, 83-song box set with 82 previously unreleased tracks, and 74 never-before-heard songs, spanning different periods of Springsteen’s legendary career from 1983-2018, 35 years.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums by Bruce Springsteen is due out June 27 (Bruce Springsteen via Instagram video) Tracks II: The Lost Albums by Bruce Springsteen is due out June 27 (Bruce Springsteen via Instagram video) loading...

A box set that includes a 100-page cloth-bound hardcover book will also be available June 27.

According to Springsteen’s official website, the book features rare archival photos, liner notes on each lost album from essayist Erik Flannigan, and a personal introduction on the project from Springsteen himself.

A companion set, “Lost and Found: Selections from The Lost Albums,” will feature 20 highlights from across the collection, also arriving at the end of June.

During the short video, Springsteen said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, while he was holed up in his home recording studio in Colts Neck, he finished everything he had in his vault.

“I often read about myself in the ‘90s as having some lost period or something, and really, really I was working the whole time,” Springsteen said.

Hence, “Tracks II: The Lost Albums” was born. These are full records, some of them mixed and not released, Springsteen said.

While the album, which is a follow-up to Springsteen’s 1998 four-boxed 66-song “Tracks” set, won’t be released until June, a first look at the collection arrives today.

“Rain in the River,” which comes from the lost album, “Perfect World,” dropped on Thursday, April 3, encapsulating the project’s arena-ready E Street flavor.

Listen to it here.

“Tracks II: The Lost Albums” Tracklist

Album: La Garage Sessions ’83

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don’t Back Down On Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive’s Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don’t Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out The Light

18. Fugitive’s Dream (Ballad)

Album: Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don’t Know You

3. Something In The Well

4. Waiting On The End Of The World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party

Album: Faithless

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin’, Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God’s Children

5. A Prayer By The River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin’ To California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master’s Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master’s Hand (Theme)

Album: Somewhere North of Nashville

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under A Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don’t You Lose Heart

9. You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone

10. Stand On It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Album: Inyo

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Album: Twilight Hours

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I’ll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10 .Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow The Sun

Album: Perfect World

1. I’m Not Sleeping

2. Idiot’s Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain In The River (single released on 4/3)

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World

Pre-order “Tracks II: The Lost Albums” here.

