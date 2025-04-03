There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who understand Peeps are a fun, tasty tradition and those who moan and whine about everything.

No, not all Peeps are “stale.” Only if you open them and don’t seal their sugar-coated marshmallow awesomeness in a new container will they harden. No, Peeps are not “disgusting.” Over 2 billion are sold each year, and most people aren’t masochists. No, Peeps are not “indestructible.” If you take a flame to a Peep yes it will melt.

If you enjoy a sugary Peep here and there, or even if you don’t, someone is now willing to pay you $1,000 to eat them and write a quick review of 15 flavors.

Financebuzz.com is taking applications to be Chief Peeps Officer. As the website explains: “We're hiring a Chief Peeps Officer to taste and rate all the Peeps flavors they can find. From cinnamon churro to blue raspberry, there are dozens of Peeps flavors to try, but only a few can make our Easter baskets every year. That's why we want you to help us rank them for our readers.”

Yes, they really will pay you $1,000 to sample and review 15 different Peeps. They will even pay you $200 to acquire the Peeps. You’ll need to photograph them, rate their taste and cuteness, and write a short product review. Even if you’re one of those misguided reprobates who normally says nar to Peeps, surely $1,000 is worth eating them.

If you’re already a fan, is this even a question? You simply must try.

To apply go here.

Now if only we can get paid to eat pizza and pork roll we may have found the ultimate New Jersey side hustle.

