A new state-of-the-art supermarket will open next week in Somerset County

ShopRite announced that a new store in the Blue Star Shopping Center at 1701 Route 22 in Watchung will open to the community on Wednesday, April 9.

A grand opening celebration with special giveaways will be held on Sunday, April 13.

The New Store

Dubbed the “New Start of Blue Star,” this 51,000 square-foot supermarket will offer customers chef-prepared meals, global flavors, and specialty and premium items. Expert butchers and fishmongers will staff the meat and seafood counters. Enjoy custom-cut meats, oyster tastings, whole fish cuttings, and more.

The produce department will feature a colorful bounty of organic products and freshly cut fruit and vegetables.

In a hurry? Customers will be able to find freshly made chef-prepared grab-and-go options like hand-rolled sushi, gourmet meals, and sandwiches, over 600 varieties of cheese, and unique soup and coffee bars.

Fairway’s signature coffee blends, 20 iconic bulk blends, seven different bean grinders, and a self-serve coffee bar with options like Americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, cold brew, iced coffee, and hot chocolate are sure to delight shoppers. All with the convenience of tap and pay checkout, too.

ShopRite’s bakery will feature freshly baked breads, NYC-style bagels, and the exclusive “Holy Cannoli” section with a wide assortment of baked goods.

Designed with the environment in mind, the new ShopRite of Watchung also incorporates energy-efficient refrigeration, LED lighting, and eco-friendly initiatives.

The Grand Opening Celebration

Grand opening festivities will kick off at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 13, with the first 250 customers in line to receive special swag bags and a free carton of eggs. Yes, eggs!

Early risers will also be treated to fresh coffee and store-made pastries from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony featuring The Sumas Family (who owns and operates the new store), Watchung Mayor Ronald Jubin, Fanwood Mayor Colleen Mahr, Scotch Plains Mayor Joshua Losardo, and the Watchung Hills Regional High School Marching Band and Cheerleaders, will begin at 9 a.m.

Then, stick around for the community celebration with a DJ, food tastings, food trucks, giveaways, a caricature artist, face painting, and special surprises for shoppers.

The Sumas Family and their Village Super Market team also plan to present $5,000 in donations to the Dudley House Veterans Transitional Housing Program in Plainfield and the Food Bank Network of Somerset County.

More surprises and treats are planned for Watchung-area residents leading up to the grand opening. Stay in the loop here.

“We are excited to open our doors to a beautiful, modern supermarket that delivers quality, convenience, and premium groceries to Watchung shoppers,” said Perry Blatt, director of e-commerce and business development for Village Super Market Inc.

The existing ShopRite will close on Tuesday, April 8, the day before the opening of the new location.

