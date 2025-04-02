Odds of NJ surviving an alien invasion

Ever see those ridiculous articles that come out when some study or another concludes which state would fare best if a zombie apocalypse happened? Silly, right? I mean we have real issues going on in this country. Are tariffs the way to go? Is Signalgate worthy of a closer look?

So this isn’t another silly zombie apocalypse article. No. This is a silly alien invasion article.

GIGACalculator decided to calculate some really important stuff. They researched which states would stand a fighting chance against an alien invasion and which would be more likely to crumble.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

They looked at hard numbers of how many UFO sightings a state has already had, number of caves to hide in, area covered by forest, by water, amount of law enforcement per 1,000 people, amount of health care professionals per 1,000 people, etc.. All of this data was translated into an “alien survival score.”

New Jersey was good news and bad news. We weren’t the worst but we weren’t the best either.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The top “alien survival score” of 8.06 belonged to Virginia. If Virginia is for lovers it’s so for alien invasions. They have 29 caves in which to seek shelter versus New Jersey’s zero suitable caves. Military force per 1,000 people is 17 versus only 2.5 per 1,000 for New Jersey.

Our overall “alien survival score” was 7.19. That might not sound drastically behind #1 Virginia’s 8.06, but it’s behind it enough to land us in 21st place. Sure we’re in the upper half of states when it comes to surviving an onslaught of angry aliens but not necessarily. Yet there are 20 states safer than ours.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The state that would do the worst should the little gray aliens try a hostile takeover is Nevada. This makes zero sense to me considering many UFO buffs believe we have legitimate alien aircraft and alien life forms kept in storage at Area 51 in Nevada.

Nonetheless, that’s what the data showed. Now if New Jersey could just get “Men In Black”’s Will Smith to move here maybe it would increase our odds. I mean if we show those aliens a clip of what he did to Chris Rock at the Oscars they’ll back down instantly.

DID YOU KNOW: New Jersey has a volcano!

LOOK: 50 Black actors who made entertainment history

LOOK: Celebs With Famous Parents

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈