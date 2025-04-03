Where do most New Jersey newlyweds want to honeymoon?
When it comes to planning a honeymoon, where do most newlyweds in New Jersey want to go?
A new study by Rare Carat looked at Google search trends and found the most-searched honeymoon destinations for every state.
New Jersey’s current top choice may be tough to guess. But it was the number one honeymoon pick for not only New Jersey but 13 other states as well, the most in the country.
Any guesses?
I’ll give you a hint. It has something in common with Jersey diners.
Popular honeymoon spots
Give up?
It’s Santorini, Greece.
Should I have known this? Because I certainly did not.
Santorini is said to have breathtaking views, romantic sunsets, and luxurious accommodations making it a dream destination for honeymooners.
The island is dotted with white-washed buildings and pretty, blue-domed churches. Crystal-clear waters add to a gorgeous backdrop for couples looking to celebrate their new life together.
Beyond aesthetics, Santorini also offers world-class wineries (okay, now you’re getting my attention) and intimate boutique hotels, making this a well-rounded honeymoon choice.
As I said, 13 other states chose Santorini, Greece as their top choice for a honeymoon. What’s popular for other states?
Italy ranks first in 11 states, including Illinois and Florida, drawing couples with historic charm, stunning landscapes, and world-famous cuisine.
The Maldives was the top choice in 10 states, known for its luxurious overwater bungalows and immaculate beaches.
Bali, Indonesia ranked first in 8 states.
Bora Bora, French Polynesia was the top choice in New York, North Carolina, and Virginia.
Whether opting for Greece, Italy, or a tropical paradise, the key is to find a destination that matches the couple’s vision of romance and adventure.
For New Jersey newlyweds, Santorini remains the ultimate honeymoon dream.
(Pic of Santorini)
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
