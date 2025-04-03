Where do most New Jersey newlyweds want to honeymoon?

When it comes to planning a honeymoon, where do most newlyweds in New Jersey want to go?

A new study by Rare Carat looked at Google search trends and found the most-searched honeymoon destinations for every state.

New Jersey’s current top choice may be tough to guess. But it was the number one honeymoon pick for not only New Jersey but 13 other states as well, the most in the country.

Canva Canva loading...

Any guesses?

I’ll give you a hint. It has something in common with Jersey diners.

Popular honeymoon spots

Give up?

It’s Santorini, Greece.

Not Real News Santorini-Donkeys AP loading...

Should I have known this? Because I certainly did not.

Santorini is said to have breathtaking views, romantic sunsets, and luxurious accommodations making it a dream destination for honeymooners.

The island is dotted with white-washed buildings and pretty, blue-domed churches. Crystal-clear waters add to a gorgeous backdrop for couples looking to celebrate their new life together.

Greece Earthquakes Santorini AP loading...

Beyond aesthetics, Santorini also offers world-class wineries (okay, now you’re getting my attention) and intimate boutique hotels, making this a well-rounded honeymoon choice.

As I said, 13 other states chose Santorini, Greece as their top choice for a honeymoon. What’s popular for other states?

Canva Canva loading...

Italy ranks first in 11 states, including Illinois and Florida, drawing couples with historic charm, stunning landscapes, and world-famous cuisine.

The Maldives was the top choice in 10 states, known for its luxurious overwater bungalows and immaculate beaches.

Bali, Indonesia ranked first in 8 states.

Indonesia Hindu Ritual AP loading...

Bora Bora, French Polynesia was the top choice in New York, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Whether opting for Greece, Italy, or a tropical paradise, the key is to find a destination that matches the couple’s vision of romance and adventure.

For New Jersey newlyweds, Santorini remains the ultimate honeymoon dream.

Greece Earthquakes Santorini AP loading...

(Pic of Santorini)

Top Honeymoon Destinations in New England Here are the best places to honeymoon, or 'mini-moon' in New England.

PICTURES: See Inside Elvis Presley's Spectacular $5.65 Million Honeymoon Hideaway The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,695-square-foot Palm Springs hideaway where Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon has sold for $5.65 million. Designed by renowned architect William Krisel, the lavish, futuristic estate earned the distinction of the "House of Tomorrow" from Look Magazine in 1962. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.