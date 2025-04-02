NJ state trooper flips out: Kills his dog, goes on rampage, cops say

🚨 NJ state trooper is accused of killing his dog

🚨 He's also accused of assaulting a cop

🚨 He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation

WAYNE — A New Jersey state trooper was arrested in this Passaic County township after what appears to be a mental health or drug-induced crisis.

He is accused of fatally shooting his dog in his home, destroying a stop sign, and assaulting a police officer.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 27, residents at a condo complex called police after they heard a commotion in one of the units and what sounded like a gunshot, according to Wayne Detective Capt. Daniel Daly.

Officers responded to the complex to investigate. Several minutes later, additional officers were leaving Wayne Police Headquarters when they found a man in the front parking lot acting erratically and destroying a stop sign, Daly said.

An affidavit of probable cause, obtained by NorthJersey.com, said Lark appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

When officers tried to calm Lark down, he shoved an officer to the ground. Lark was restrained, placed under arrest, and taken to a hospital for evaluation, Daly said.

When officers entered Lark's home, they found the body of his dog, which had been shot and killed with Lark’s Glock 43 service handgun, which was left on the floor near the dog, investigators said.

The president of the State Troopers Fraternal Association told the Bergen Record that Lark was suffering a "personal crisis."

Lark was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and discharging a firearm. Animal cruelty charges are pending.

