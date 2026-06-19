Popular bar and grill in Bordentown is suddenly closing its doors

It’s always sad to see a Garden State establishment closing down, especially when it’s one that is a big part of the community.

Unfortunately, it was announced that such is the case with Bordentown Square Tap & Grill.

bordentownsquaretapandgrill via Instagram bordentownsquaretapandgrill via Instagram

Bordentown Square Tap & Grill is closing

It was announced on the restaurant’s Instagram that the Burlington County bar made the difficult decision to close down and their last day of operation will be Saturday June 20.

While this chapter is coming to an end, our passion for bringing people together through great food, warm hospitality, and memorable experiences will continue.

Frequent guests who may have gift cards left in their wallets are encouraged to use them before closing.

bordentownsquaretapandgrill via Instagram bordentownsquaretapandgrill via Instagram

Bordentown Square Tap & Grill will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m..

The Bordentown favorite was known for using locally sourced ingredients to craft dishes that were both innovative and comforting. Whether it was something casual or special, they were there for you.

The good news is, they still can be.

Although the restaurant will no longer be open for daily service, they will continue offering catering and private event services.

bordentownsquaretapandgrill via Instagram bordentownsquaretapandgrill via Instagram

“We look forward to being part of your weddings, birthdays, corporate gatherings, family celebrations, holidays, and other special occasions,” they wrote on social media.

Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives and your celebrations. This is not goodbye, it is simply a new beginning.

You can find more information on Bordentown Square’s catering services on their website.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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