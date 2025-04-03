Spring has sprung! Longer days and warmer weather mean it is time to lace up our sneakers and get walking. Often underrated, walking can have huge benefits. Walking keeps our heart ticking like a well-oiled machine, strengthens our muscles, and helps fend off chronic illnesses like heart disease and diabetes. Walking outdoors adds even more perks. Studies show that being in nature can reduce anxiety and improve focus. Plus, studies suggest walking could even add years to our lives. It’s free and easy, and you can do it almost anywhere. No gym membership or special equipment is needed. Aim for 30 minutes of brisk walking five days a week. Can’t squeeze in half an hour? No problem! Break it up into three 10-minute jaunts.

Whether it’s a stroll through the neighborhood, a stride down the boardwalk, a hike on a wooded trail, or a lap around the local park, getting our steps in can do wonders for our body and mind. If you’re in Atlantic or Cape May County, here are some of the best places to walk or jog:

Atlantic County:

Atlantic City Boardwalk – A classic! Stretching over five miles, this boardwalk offers ocean views, fresh air, and plenty of people-watching.

– A classic! Stretching over five miles, this boardwalk offers ocean views, fresh air, and plenty of people-watching. Estell Manor Park (Mays Landing) – This park features a flat, well-maintained trail winding through the woods and past historic ruins.

– This park features a flat, well-maintained trail winding through the woods and past historic ruins. Brigantine North End Beach – If you prefer a beach walk, this quiet, scenic stretch of sand is perfect for a peaceful morning stroll.

– If you prefer a beach walk, this quiet, scenic stretch of sand is perfect for a peaceful morning stroll. Gaskill Park (Mays Landing) – A paved riverside path with benches along the way, great for a leisurely walk with a view.

– A paved riverside path with benches along the way, great for a leisurely walk with a view. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge (Galloway) – Ideal for nature lovers, this refuge features a 8-mile wildlife drive with walking paths offering birdwatching opportunities.

Cape May County:

Cape May Promenade – A paved, scenic walk along the shore with views of the historic Victorian homes and the ocean.

– A paved, scenic walk along the shore with views of the historic Victorian homes and the ocean. Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area – A more rugged, natural setting with wooded trails leading to a quiet beach.

– A more rugged, natural setting with wooded trails leading to a quiet beach. Cape May Point State Park – Home to the famous lighthouse, this park offers easy walking trails and stunning coastal scenery.

– Home to the famous lighthouse, this park offers easy walking trails and stunning coastal scenery. Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary – A short but beautiful walk through protected wetlands filled with birdlife.

– A short but beautiful walk through protected wetlands filled with birdlife. Ocean City Boardwalk – A favorite for runners and walkers alike, this 2.5-mile boardwalk offers an ocean breeze and plenty of spots to rest.

So grab a friend, crank up your favorite tunes or audiobook, or simply enjoy the sounds around you—and take a step toward better health today!