NJ woman charged with murder: Mowed down pedestrian with Lexus, cops say

🔶Police say women argued

🔶Driver ran down victim

🔶 Defendant arrested same day

TRENTON — A 47-year-old city woman has been accused of arguing with a pedestrian and then intentionally running her over with a Lexus, killing her before taking off.

Asia Brown, of Trenton, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of Caldner Bell, also of Trenton.

On Tuesday around 4:12 p.m., Trenton police responded to the 1400 block of West State Street, where they found 67-year-old Bell had been struck.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators found that Bell and Brown had fought in front of Bell’s West State Street residence.

Brown then allegedly drove her Lexus SUV over the curb, onto the grassy area between the road and sidewalk and hit Bell.

The SUV then raced across a lawn and hit a house, before taking off toward Newell Avenue, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Two Trenton police officers working at a closed construction zone nearby saw the Lexus drive through, with a flat driver’s side tire and its front bumper missing.

While the vehicle was stopped in the area of Montgomery and East State Streets, the officers approached, arresting Brown.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to have Brown remain in custody, ahead of her pending trial.

