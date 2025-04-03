NJ shore town targets parents of rowdy teens — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

🚨 1 in 4 New Jersey residents live near a warehouse

🚨 Warehouse sprawl is a top environmental priority

🚨 Residents tell lawmakers they need immediate help

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — New Jersey towns need tools to protect themselves from rapidly spreading warehouses that pollute the air and threaten local safety, residents recently told state lawmakers.

There are over 3,000 warehouses in New Jersey, according to a 2024 report from the Environmental Defense Fund.

It found that 2.7 million New Jerseyans — or one in four residents — live within a half mile of a warehouse.

After years of complaints about warehouse sprawl, state legislators are considering bills to give townships more power as they try to wrestle back control of their neighborhoods.

Franklin Township in Somerset County is one of many towns across New Jersey that have seen a surge in warehouse development.

It's a result of the township changing its zoning laws in 2020. Franklin Mayor Phil Kramer said he expected 25 warehouses to come over the next decade.

They had 31 warehouse developers apply within two years, Kramer said to the Assembly Public Safety and Preparedness Committee.

Local officials realized the impact this would have on Franklin's 68,000 residents; in 2023, they reverted the zoning laws to close off development.

Developers filed eight lawsuits against the township in response.

Kramer said lawmakers need to give towns more control of stormwater regulations, environmental impact assessments, and traffic planning to prevent warehouse sprawl without facing retaliation from developers.

Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca in a holding cell after her arrest 3/17/25 Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca in a holding cell after her arrest 3/17/25 (Transparency Bodycam/Lumberton police via YouTube) loading...

✅ Mayor Gina LaPlaca was arrested on DUI charges involving her 2-year-old son

✅ Gov. Phil Murphy joined many residents in calling for her to resign

✅ LaPlaca will miss her second Township Committee meeting in a row Thursday

Add Gov. Phil Murphy's name to the list of those who think Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca should resign following her arrest on drunk-driving charges.

During a non-related event Tuesday, Murphy said that LaPlaca has been in his prayers since he heard about her arrest on St. Patrick's Day and wished her a “speedy journey” in rehab.

"Based on what I've seen, I think it would be wise for her to put aside, until she can get to that better place, her public duty," Murphy said.

LaPlaca is in a 30-day inpatient treatment, according to her husband Jason Carty.

(Newark police/Edwin J. Torres, NJ Governor’s Office) (Newark police/Edwin J. Torres, NJ Governor’s Office) loading...

👨‍⚖️ Bill looks to lift protections for minors accused of murder

👨‍⚖️ It's named for slain Newark police Sgt. Joseph Azcona

👨‍⚖️ Spurred by 14-year-old charged with killing Newark police detective

A teenager accused of killing Newark police Sgt. Joseph Azcona faces only a few years in prison.

That's because New Jersey law protects the 14-year-old charged with shooting Azcona to death on March 7.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin said he's spoken to Azcona's family and colleagues. They're frustrated by the law that stops minors under 15 from serving decades in prison no matter the crime.

"I get their frustration; I share it, and that's why we're doing something about it," Platkin said.

Platkin's office has drafted new legislation to give prosecutors the option to charge minors as adults in specific cases in which law enforcement officers are injured or killed.

They call it Joseph's Law.

"Anybody who assaults and seriously injures an officer or God forbid, kills an officer, should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, period," Platkin said.

AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

After seven years of unchecked record spending, nonpartisan analysts warns Gov. Murphy's final budget could be catastrophic.

Thomas Koenig, budget and finance officer for state Office of Legislative Services, delivered a sobering warning to lawmakers during budget hearings this week.

He warned the state's revenue have hit a plateau and cautioned if the state continues spending more money than it collects, the state's $6.3 billion surplus will be gone in two years.

There are also concerns about potential cuts in federal aid by the Trump administration and the impact to the state's finances.

Murphy's treasurer, Elizabeth Muoio, seemed less concerned and defended the current spending spree and over a billion dollars in tax hikes by the administration.

Wildwoods sign on the boardwalk Wildwoods sign on the boardwalk (AP Photo/Mel Evans, file) loading...

The mayor of Wildwood has a simple message for parents: control your kids or pay the price.

Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr, flanked by his top police officials, announced his town's 10 p.m. curfew will be enforced starting on Memorial Day Weekend for kids 17 and younger.

Then he had a stern warning for parents: Control your kids.

If you do not, we will find you and fine you.

“We will take in a very aggressive approach to control and to moderate that kind of behavior,” the mayor told NJ.com. “What will happen is the parents – your kid may come down here and act a fool and wind up costing you thousands of dollars in fines. So sometimes you got to hit the parents in the wallet. That’s where they understand."

Large crowds of unruly teens have caused chaos in multiple shore towns in recent years. Most towns have strictly enforced curfews to try and keep kids off the streets.

Wildwood and other towns are trying to get ahead of the problem this year and prevent a repeat on past problems.

