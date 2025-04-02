Ooh la la! NJ is in top 10 states for single men looking for love

We’ve all heard that there’s “plenty of fish in the sea,” but that doesn’t mean that dating in necessarily easy nowadays.

We’re all busy, everything is so divisive, and dating apps can be a nightmare. It can be a real struggle to try to find someone to go out with.

According to a new study, however, we have it better in the Garden State than others when it comes to men looking for a relationship.

Researchers at Men’s Flair analyzed population and income data, housing prices, and access to recreation and nightlife to identify the best states for single people.

Study reveals the best states for single men looking for love

The study highlighted states that offer great chances of meeting someone, as well as those where being single is more enjoyable or affordable.

Here are the factors, as well as their respective weights:

Singles Scene

❤️ Share of Single Adults (Share of divorced, separated and never married adults) - 20%

❤️ Male-to-Female Ratio of Singles (Ratio of Unmarried Men 15 to 44 years per 100 unmarried women 15 to 44 years) - 20%

Affordability & Finances

❤️ Average Cost of Beer & Wine - 3.34%

❤️ Average Movie Tickets Prices - 3.33%

❤️ Average Haircut Price - 3.33%

❤️ Median Household Income - 6%

❤️ Average Rent Cost - 6%

❤️ Job Growth Rate - 6%

❤️ Median Credit Score - 6%

❤️ Unemployment Rate - 6%

Romance & Entertainment

❤️ Restaurants per Capita - 1.2%

❤️ Number of Entertaining Events - 3%

❤️ National Parks - 3%

❤️ Gyms & Recreation Centers per Capita - 1.2%

❤️ Movie Theaters per Capita - 1.2%

❤️ Music Festivals per Capita - 1.2%

❤️ Bars per Capita - 1.2%

❤️ Crime Rate - 4%

❤️ Online Dating Safety (Number of Internet-related complaints) - 4%

Taking these factors into consideration, New Jersey came in at number eight in the ranking of the states.

So, if you’re a single lady in New Jersey, the odds seem in your favor compared to most other states.

With this many guys ‘looking’ and plenty of entertainment options, the Garden State might just be the perfect place to find love.

Now whether you swipe right, meet someone at the gym, or strike up a conversation at an annual pork roll egg, and cheese festival, that part is up to you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.