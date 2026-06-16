The president is a "go big or go home" guy for sure.

For his 80th birthday and the celebration of America's 250th birthday, he held a UFC Fight extravaganza on the White House lawn.

Of course, he did.

Now his haters are upset and complaining about the cost to the taxpayers, security and whether it was just a theatrical distraction away from war, inflation and the cultural collapse we seem to be experiencing.

Maybe it's all of those things.

Certainly, even as a Trump voter, I'm a critic of policies that I think are dangerous and unnecessary.

That said, having the UFC fights at the White House is a fantastic move.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Why the White House UFC event matters beyond the spectacle

On Sunday, I interviewed former NFL wide receiver Chris Manno about the UFC event in D.C.

I asked him if he thought that this was a symbol of toughness returning to America. After all, as a football player, he knows first-hand how the panicked, scared liberals have been attacking football for decades.

Too dangerous! Concussions! "I won't let my kid play!"

We discussed how the football haters' heads must be exploding.

Not only did they fail to kill football, but now we're watching fist-fighting for sport on the lawn of the White House. This is a huge step toward finally defeating the forces that have been tearing our nation down for decades.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A broader fight over culture and masculinity

The enemy of our culture has used fear-mongering, false narratives and weak-minded and complicit politicians and media talking heads for years to tear us down. All a part of the assault intended to weaken the role of men as protectors, fighters and leaders.

They created fake terms like "toxic-masculinity" to tear down men and corrupt our culture. Had men remained strong in America, we would have never tolerated third-world criminal migrants flooding our communities.

We would have never tolerated drag queens in our schools or the perverse sexualization of our children. Certainly would have never allowed morally bankrupt parents to convince children that they could be "born in the wrong body."

Not to mention the abandonment of women, allowing their spaces to be invaded by mentally ill men play-acting as women.

Strong women have been fighting nearly alone for too long. It's time for men to get tough and get moving.

Photo by Nienke Burgers on Unsplash Photo by Nienke Burgers on Unsplash

The lesson for raising the next generation

Chris mentioned one of my favorite quotes during the interview:

“Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. And, weak men create hard times.” - G. Michael Hopf, Those Who Remain

It's not only a true statement; we are in the hard-times portion of the cycle.

So yes, raise your boys to be capable of facing the adversity in this world. Raise your boys to respect and protect women.

Women are strong and resilient, and critical as mothers, wives, sisters and community leaders, but they should not have to raise families and protect our culture alone.

God doesn't make mistakes.

There's a reason for our biological differences. Women are doing their job; it's time for me to step up to the plate.

Always remember another of my favorite historical quotes, this one from Frederick Douglass:

"It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men."

So, get to it. Raise them strong, tough and resilient.

We need help.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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