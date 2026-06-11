The president was asked by a reporter to address inflation and rising costs and his answer that he "loves the inflation," although not surprising given his brash and unpredictable manner, was nonetheless wildly out of touch considering the daily affordability struggles for working and middle-class Americans.

It's possible he was just annoyed by the annoying legacy media always looking for clickbait and negative stories to write about him.

It's also possible that what he meant was it's the darkness before the dawn and Americans will see economic prosperity when the war(s) finally end.

But as we head into the midterm elections and as New Jersey Republican candidates struggle to get traction with a non-existent state GOP, this is the kind of reckless comment that turns off independent-minded voters, who are essential for any GOP victory, local or otherwise, this November.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

While politicians talk, families are stretching every paycheck

Inflation hurts working and middle-class families by eroding purchasing power while raising the cost of essential goods and services.

It acts like a hidden tax that hits hardest those who spend most of their income on daily needs rather than investments.

That's nice that the stock market is doing well, but that is not helping the bus driver in Hamilton or the waitress in Lyndhurst.

They need to budget weekly to afford the spiking cost of energy, caused by radical Democrats shutting down electric production plants, and the cost of putting food on the table.

When prices rise 10%+ in a year, and incomes rise 2%, if at all, that's a big problem.

How about those on a fixed income? Our seniors? Our struggling high school and college graduates trying to secure a job and a future?

Same paycheck, but buying power is a lot less when prices for everything go up.

Food, fuel, housing, and clothing, insurance. Just because the cost of avocados is down doesn't help.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Why rising prices continue to squeeze everyday Americans

This is especially painful for those without strong union protections, gig workers, or salaried employees in sectors where wages stagnate or decline.

This all results in less discretionary spending on education, healthcare copays, repairs, or family activities, leading to more debt as credit cards move toward max when you blow out a tire on Jersey's aging road system.

One way inflation is measured is by the Consumer Price Index. The bottom line is steady, low inflation (around 2%) is manageable.

But high or volatile inflation acts as a wealth transfer from wage earners and savers to banks and governments.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Voters want solutions, not social media posts

The war isn't helping, the assault on fossil fuels from the government isn't helping, and the spiking cost of health insurance is not helping.

The president needs to end the war in Iran, stop sending billions to Ukraine, hold Israel accountable for the foreign aid, secure the integrity of our elections and revisit health insurance in this country.

We need action, not sound bites and social media posts.

Get to work.

PHOTOS: Clashes with police outside Delaney Hall after protest zone fails In these photos from Friday night to Sunday morning, New Jersey state troopers were forced to clear out demonstrators in front of Delaney Hall, hours after Gov. Mikie Sherrill had set up a peaceful protest zone on Friday to turn down the heat between demonstrators and federal officers. By midnight after Sunday, Newark was forced to impose a curfew for the area. Gallery Credit: The Associated Press

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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