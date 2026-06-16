Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Scene on Route 72 in Stafford where a ICE agent was struck by a suspect Monday, June 15, 2026 (6 ABC Action News) Scene on Route 72 in Stafford where a ICE agent was struck by a suspect Monday, June 15, 2026

🚨Officials said an ICE agent was injured during an operation

🚨A suspect fled the scene and remains at large, according to officials

🚨A section of Route 72 was closed in both directions

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was injured during an incident in Ocean County Monday morning, according to both local and federal officials.

The incident took place Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. when ICE agents were attempting to detain a suspect on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive, according to Stafford Township police.

In a statement issued this afternoon, ICE said, "law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted vehicle stop" in an effort to apprehend Friedrich Castillo-Ormeno, an "illegal alien from Peru."

As agents were attempting to detain the suspect, ICE said the driver "weaponized his vehicle and struck an officer, resulting in the officer discharging his weapon." The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to ICE.

The driver fled the scene and remains at large, according to ICE. New Jersey 101.5 has learned that the suspect's vehicle was a white van. A description of the suspect has not been disclosed.

ICE said Castillo-Ormeno was "given a final order of removal by an immigration judge on Jan. 30.

“There is a pattern of vehicle attacks against our officers. Our law enforcement officers are facing a 3,300% increase in vehicle attacks against them."

Pictures posted on Reddit show ICE agents and Stafford police tending to an agent lying on the ground. The agent was then placed onto a stretcher.

(Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps) (Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps)

⚠️ Bloomfield middle and high school band director faces sex crime charges

➡️ Prosecutors said reported abuse of a student began at the age of 13

🔴 Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line

A 37-year-old music teacher and band director at two public schools in Bloomfield has been accused of raping a former student.

Daniel Burbank, of Monroe Township, has been a teacher and band director at Bloomfield Middle School and assistant band director at Bloomfield High School.

Burbank was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, sexual contact, criminal restraint, endangering the welfare of a child, and luring.

He is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct, starting when the victim was just 13 and a student at Bloomfield Middle School.

The reported sexual abuse continued while the victim attended Bloomfield High School, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said on Monday.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

E-bike (left), Middletown police shield (Canva) E-bike (left), Middletown police shield

Grief counselors are at Middletown High School South after the death of a student following an e-bike crash.

On June 10, 15-year old Gusatavo Rocha was riding his e-bike when he collided with a vehicle at Newman Springs Road and Jumping Brook Road in Middletown.

Rocha was found lying in the street when police and first responders arrived.

He was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, but has now died from his injuries.

Two people who were in the vehicle remained at the scene and were uninjured.

Police have not revealed any other details about the accident as the investigation continues.

The death was confirmed in a letter from school officials to parents and staff. "It is with profound sadness that I write to inform you of the tragic passing of one of our students who was a member of our Middletown High School South family," wrote Superintendent Jessica Alfone. "Our counselors are available to provide emotional support, counseling, or simply a safe space for any student who needs it."

NJ Transit's Meadowlands DoorDash station after the first World Cup match Sat., June 13, 2026 (NJ Transit) NJ Transit's Meadowlands DoorDash station after the first World Cup match Sat., June 13, 2026

⚽ Rideshare pickup delays created the biggest problems after Saturday's World Cup

⚽ NJ Transit says it carried 21,578 fans back to New York Penn Station by bus and rail

⚽ Officials expect a larger crowd Tuesday as ticket sales have already increased

The biggest transportation challenge faced by fans going to the first game of the World Cup was not the trains but rideshare users.

NJ Transit said it transported 21,578 fans via bus and rail back to New York Penn following Saturday’s World Cup match at MetLife Stadium, renamed the New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup games. NJ Transit CEO and President Kris Kolluri told Eric Scott on "Jersey Thing" Monday that he was happy the mobility plan was successfully executed.

"The feedback from the fans was extraordinary and we're gratified," Kolluri said. "It was a good experience, but I got seven more games to go."

The biggest transportation problems came from those relying on rideshare services who lined up at Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment and were told no new rides would be allowed in the lot, according to NJ.com.

Some walked away from the sports complex and arrived to be picked up on nearby streets. Kolluri said that despite the message that taking NJ Transit was the best way to get to the stadium, 28,000 cars showed up like a normal concert or a Giants or Jets game.

"Despite the best efforts to sort of say 'don't do it,' people still did it and I think that's what caused the rideshare to back up. I think the State Police and the DOT (state Department of Transportation) are working very closely together to try and solve for that for tomorrow," Kolluri said.

(Office of Governor/Tim Larsen) Gov. Mikie Sherrill

💰 Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed an executive order targeting junk fees across New Jersey

⚠️ State agencies must identify hidden fees and recommend ways to eliminate them

➡️ Officials say surprise charges cost American households more than $650 a year

Governor Mikie Sherrill has signed an executive order to crack down on junk fees in New Jersey.

The goal is to eventually ban the hidden costs that are piling onto New Jersey's affordability crisis, according to the Democratic governor. Each year, Americans spend around $90 billion — more than $650 per household — on unexpected junk fees. Sherrill says there's nothing convenient about these convenience fees.

"They hit working families, renters, and seniors on fixed incomes the hardest. How can you manage a tight budget if no one tells you what things really cost?" Sherrill said.

On Monday, Sherrill signed her 19th executive order since taking office nearly six months ago. It demands a list of junk fees in every industry on her desk by mid-September. State agencies must also include recommendations, where applicable, on how to eliminate those junk fees.

Assemblyman William Sampson, D-Hudson, is the Consumer Affairs Committee chair. Earlier this month, the committee passed Sampson's bill (A5110) to stop businesses from charging credit and debit card processing fees. He joined Sherrill on Monday to support her executive order.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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