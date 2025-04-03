NJ beauty store heist is foiled by police; 2 from NYC arrested

💄 A shoplifting is foiled at a NJ beauty retailer

💄 Two people tried to steal thousands of dollars worth of products

💄 The makeup products were recovered

HOWELL — A shoplifting heist at a popular beauty retailer was foiled thanks to the efforts of police officers in this Monmouth County township.

Officers responded to the Ulta Beauty store in the Howell Commons shopping center, 7731 Route 9, Howell, where two people shoplifted thousands of dollars worth of products on Wednesday.

When they arrived, officers spotted the suspects running out of the plaza with the stolen merchandise and heading toward a wooded area.

They pursued and caught up with them a short time later.

Two New York City residents were arrested: A 25-year-old Manhattan resident and a 21-year-old from the Bronx.

Police said they tried to steal over $6,300 worth of merchandise from Ulta. The products were recovered.

Both were charged with third-degree shoplifting and fourth-degree resisting arrest by flight. They were taken to the Monmouth County Jail on these charges, as well as for outstanding warrants, police said.

Ulta Beauty stores have been victims of organized retail theft at various New Jersey locations over the last few years.

